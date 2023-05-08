Champions Burnley join the 100 club with comfortable victory over Cardiff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Champions Burnley join the 100 club with comfortable victory over Cardiff

By Press Association
Burnley�s Scott Twine celebrates scoring their side’s third goal of the game with team-mates during the Sky Bet Championship match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture date: Monday May 8, 2023.
Burnley�s Scott Twine celebrates scoring their side’s third goal of the game with team-mates during the Sky Bet Championship match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture date: Monday May 8, 2023.

Burnley broke through the 100-point mark on the final day of their Championship-winning season thanks to a comfortable 3-0 win for Vincent Kompany’s team over Cardiff.

The victory featured goals from Josh Brownhill, Scott Twine and Ashley Barnes, the 33-year-old striker making his last appearance for the club after nearly a decade at Turf Moor.

The day marked the end of a wildly successful campaign for Burnley, relegated from the Premier League 12 months ago, who will return there with 101 points, the most in the division since Leicester won the Championship with one more in 2014.

The trophy presentation followed the final whistle as new minority owner JJ Watt, the former American football star, were among those home fans celebrating.

It also capped a productive spell for Burnley ownership who, on Friday, signed Kompany to a new five-year contract.

Chelsea are just one club to have been heavily linked with a move for Kompany, on the back of the former Manchester City captain’s achievements in revitalising Burnley.

They lost just one of their last 26 league games in storming to promotion with seven games still remaining.

Kompany and his players enjoyed a deserved lap of honour after their final game of a season in which they only lost three times and won 16 of their 23 league matches at Turf Moor.

The final victory was never in doubt from the moment Brownhill tapped the ball over the line to hand the hosts the lead in bizarre fashion after 27 minutes.

Defender Andy Rinomhota kept the ball in play as he tried to dispossess Anass Zaroury by pushing it into his area with his hands.

That enabled Zaroury to cross the ball for Brownhill to score from close range, despite Cardiff protests.

The visitors, who started the day five points above the relegation zone, were also responsible for Burnley’s second goal which put the outcome beyond their reach four minutes later.

Brownhill’s cross was met by defender Mahlon Romeo who chested the ball into the path of Barnes and he buried an excellent first-time finish.

It marked a popular, and fitting end to Barnes’ Burnley career as he leaves them bound for the Premier League, where he himself spent seven of his 10 seasons with the club.

In the second half it quickly became simply a question of how many the rampant Clarets would score, with Twine wasting an early opportunity as he raced clear and shot well over.

He made no such mistake after 58 minutes, however, when he lodged a superbly-hit right-foot free-kick from the edge of the box into the Cardiff net.

And Kompany’s decision to take Barnes off after 75 minutes, ensured he received a rousing send-off from home supporters.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jordan and Karina Reid with their sons Kayden and Jayden in front of the Rangers crest which takes pride of place in their driveway. Image: Duncan Brown
Rangers fan dedicates Fraserburgh home to club by installing badge in driveway
5
2
dog attack
Pensioner bitten by dog near Aberdeen golf club
3
Scott Knox Inverness
‘Missed more than he would ever know’: Shock to shinty community as young player…
4
Karen Scaife pictured at Aberdeen University last month, and, inset, with husband Ross. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
‘Never, ever did I think he was unwell’: Wife of Ross Scaife speaks out…
5
Stephen Flynn defended Joanna Cherry. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn defends Joanna Cherry in Fringe comedy club row
6
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Nine-year-old Mason is non-verbal and sufferers with Autism, ADHD and Epilepsy. Picture shows; Nine-year-old Mason. Ardersier. Supplied by Helen Mitchell Date; 18/04/2023
‘He’s a prisoner’: Mum pleads with Highland Council to find new house to meet…
7
Rangers' Connor Goldson (L) grapples with Aberdeen's Duk as he advances into the box at Ibrox. Image: SNS.
Ref Watch – Rangers v Aberdeen: Referee John Beaton, assistant and VAR all miss…
8
To go with story by Jamie Ross. COURT Picture shows; CR0033223 Aberdeen Sheriff Court In pic........ Chris Tonner Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media 20-01-2022. /. Supplied by Wullie Marr Date; 20/01/2022
Former chef turned Class A drug dealer could get another chance to address addiction
9
Rangers' Connor Goldson (L) grapples with Aberdeen's Duk as he advances into the box at Ibrox. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: VAR let Aberdeen down again at Ibrox, Ross County set up great…
10
Amy Louise Wardaugh, aged two, playing next to a damp wall in the flat.
‘We shouldn’t have to live like this’: Aberdeen dad claims beetles and worms coming…