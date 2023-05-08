Watford ensure top-half finish with hard-fought win against Stoke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Watford ensure top-half finish with hard-fought win against Stoke

By Press Association
Imran Louza scored Watford’s opener (Tim Markland/PA)
Imran Louza scored Watford’s opener (Tim Markland/PA)

Watford ended a season to forget with a hard-fought 2-0 victory against Stoke.

Imran Louza and Keinan Davis scored second-half goals to ensure Chris Wilder’s side at least finished the campaign with a top-half finish, but defeat capped a depressing end to Stoke’s season as they failed to win any of their last seven games.

The Potters started brightly and took just 22 seconds to worry Watford’s defence when Ben Pearson’s fierce drive from 20 yards was tipped over the crossbar by Daniel Bachmann.

Pearson tried his luck again from slightly further out when the resulting corner broke to him. This time the Stoke midfielder’s effort flew into the Rookery Stand.

The Hornets goalkeeper was tested again in the third minute, beating away Josh Tymon’s angled shot as Stoke continued to threaten.

The hosts reacted by carving out two chances of their own.

Louza’s through ball split Stoke’s defence wide open but goalkeeper Matija Sarkic rushed off his line to deflect Ismaila Sarr’s effort past a post.

Louza then teed up Davis, only for veteran defender Phil Jagielka to block the Watford striker’s goal-bound shot.

Bachmann was soon called into action again, scrambling across his goal to palm away Will Smallbone’s scuffed shot. Then Sarkic denied Ken Sema in a breathless opening 15 minutes which produced 10 efforts on goal.

Tymon and Sarr both saw shots saved as the frenetic pace finally abated.

Davis was becoming more and more of a handful for Stoke’s defenders to cope with, albeit frustrating the home fans by taking too many touches and failing to get his shots away.

But the Aston Villa loanee almost provided Watford defender Ryan Andrews with his first-ever career goal with a clever pass, but the 18-year-old’s drilled shot was blocked.

The second half began as a tamer affair but at least produced the decisive two goals – the first a real moment of quality.

Louza’s deft pass sent Sarr through on goal but Sarkic managed to paw the ball away from his feet. Davis collected the loose ball and laid it on a plate for Louza to curl a delightful left-footed curler past Sarkic’s outstretched hand and into the net off the far post.

Davis doubled the lead four minutes later, picking up Sema’s pass and driving into the Stoke area. There was an element of fortune as his low shot clipped Morgan Fox and spun into the net.

The question remains as to whether Hornets boss Wilder will still be in charge at Vicarage Road next season but, if this was his last game, then at least he signed off with a win.

