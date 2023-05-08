Wigan and Rotherham play out goalless stalemate in dead rubber

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wigan and Rotherham play out goalless stalemate in dead rubber

By Press Association
Wigan finished bottom of the Championship (Richard Sellers/PA)
Wigan finished bottom of the Championship (Richard Sellers/PA)

Wigan and Rotherham shared the spoils after a goalless Sky Bet Championship draw at the DW Stadium that lived up to its billing as a dead rubber.

With the Millers already safe and the Latics already relegated, there was little to play for in front of a bumper crowd, boosted by a sell-out contingent from South Yorkshire.

All of the pre-match talk had focused on Wigan’s failure to pay their players on time for a fifth time this season.

And a number of their first-team ‘regulars’ were absent from the matchday squad named by boss Shaun Maloney.

James McClean – one of the players who had not been paid – did play, however, and wore the captain’s armband on what could turn out to be his last appearance for the club.

Youngster Sam Tickle was making his league debut in goal, and he had a confidence-boosting first involvement very early on.

Tariqe Fosu danced through the Wigan defence and got in his shot, but the goalkeeper was able to make a fine stop with his body.

The home defence parted again as Jamie Lindsay made his way through some non-existent tackling.

But this time on-loan midfielder Christ Tiehi – another making his final appearance – stuck out a foot in the nick of time to toe it back to Tickle.

As half-time approached, Fosu crossed from the right and the ball flew only just in front of the lunging Jordan Hugill at the far post.

After the restart, a Rotherham break saw them threaten two-on-two, but a great recovery from Tom Pearce and then McClean snuffed out the danger.

Tickle was called into action again from a Fosu free-kick before a Charlie Hughes cross found Thelo Aasgaard unmarked at the far post at the other end. His header was straight at Viktor Johansson.

The Millers goalkeeper pulled off a stunning save moments later to keep out Omar Rekik’s header from a Callum Lang free-kick.

As Wigan looked to end a disastrous campaign on a high, Tiehi sent a half-volley from 20 yards over the top.

Lang had one last effort to break the deadlock right at the end but his shot, which was travelling, was superbly gathered by Johansson.

There had been suggestions that some home supporters would try to get onto the field in the closing stages to protest at the club’s ownership.

Nothing transpired, although the game was halted in stoppage time when the away supporters threw a couple of red flares onto the field.

