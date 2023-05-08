Neil Warnock signs off as Huddersfield boss with victory over relegated Reading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Warnock signs off as Huddersfield boss with victory over relegated Reading

By Press Association
Neil Warnock enjoyed victory in his final Huddersfield game (Richard Sellers/PA)
Neil Warnock enjoyed victory in his final Huddersfield game (Richard Sellers/PA)

Neil Warnock celebrated his final game as Huddersfield boss with a 2-0 Sky Bet Championship victory over already relegated Reading.

Prospective new American owner Kevin M Nagle was in attendance at the John Smith’s Stadium as the Terriers claimed a seventh win of 74-year-old Warnock’s 15-match ‘great escape’ reign.

Superb second-half strikes from Josh Koroma and substitute Joseph Hungbo ensured Warnock’s latest management swansong ended on a high, boosting the 18th-placed Yorkshire side’s final points tally to 53.

But after the emotion of last Thursday’s second-tier status-saving 1-0 win over Sheffield United, Town’s final success of a rollercoaster campaign was less memorable.

‘One more year’, pleaded Huddersfield fans. But Warnock insisted he would not be changing his decision, writing in his programme notes: “After today’s game, I’ll go back to looking on at Huddersfield from afar with some special, special memories.”

Without that victory against the Premier League-bound Blades, this fixture threatened to be a tense affair, with Reading in with a chance of staying up.

Instead, the Berkshire side already knew their fate, a six-point deduction and a 13-match winless run contributing to their drop into League One.

Their team may have been relegated but Royals fans had not lost their sense of humour, with a rendition of ‘Que sera sera, we’re going to Shrewsbury’ – a nod to one of next season’s fixtures – drawing applause from their home counterparts.

That joviality nearly turned into genuine celebration, but Cesare Casadei’s header – following Sean Long’s deflected shot – hit the post, while Junior Hoilett also tried his luck with a curling right-footed effort.

Reading’s 20-year-old debutant goalkeeper Coniah Boyce-Clarke registered his first useful save from Josh Ruffels’ header.

Boyce-Clarke then reacted well to block a Jordan Rhodes shot at the expense of a corner after slack play by former Huddersfield defender Naby Sarr.

The Jamaica Under-20 international safely gathered Koroma’s first attempt of the second half before conceding the opener to the same player in the 49th minute.

Boyce-Clarke’s clearance hit Brahima Diarra, who laid the ball back for Koroma to convert his ninth goal of the season.

Koroma’s next effort struck Tom Holmes in the face, with the Royals defender able to continue after treatment.

A goal-line Sarr clearance prevented Jack Rudoni doubling Town’s advantage, but the visitors hardly carried a threat in retaliation and the hosts made the game safe six minutes from time.

On-loan Watford winger Hungbo, having received the ball on the right edge of the Reading box, curled in a superb left-footed shot for his fourth Terriers goal.

