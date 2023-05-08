Luton boss Rob Edwards happy with Hull draw

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rob Edwards was happy to extend Luton’s unbeaten run to 14 games after a much-changed side were held to a goalless Sky Bet Championship draw by Hull.

The Hatters boss swapped eight of his players with an eye on Saturday’s play-off semi-final first-leg clash against Sunderland, but those selected kept a 20th clean sheet of the season.

Edwards said: “Today was about resting key players, let’s be honest.

“It was about making sure we didn’t risk anyone unnecessarily and it was about giving some players some game time as over the next couple of games, if they’re needed, we want people up to speed, so I think it was twofold and overall it was a successful day.

“I want to say well done to (Hull manager) Liam Rosenior and what they’ve done this season as well because he’s building a good style there and they’re difficult to go and press at times.

“For some of the lads who haven’t played that much, to do a lot of double runs and a lot of pressing was good and also when we had the ball, especially in the first half, we showed some good control, and were brave with it.

“We did create one or two decent chances and moments but the game fizzled out a little bit towards the end.”

A quiet first half saw Allahyar Sayyadmanesh’s shot deflect onto the post for Hull, before Joe Taylor’s header drew a great save from visiting keeper Matt Ingram.

Adama Traore was denied by Luton stopper James Shea and Hatters substitute Luke Berry saw his chip from just inside the visitors’ half drop narrowly over the bar.

Tigers boss Rosenior said: “The final game sums up where we are.

“We played some breathtaking football at times, I was pleased with the first two-thirds of our game in terms of our build-up, we caused problems, they had to change everything, which is what teams are having to do against us.

“But when we got into the final third into some unbelievable positions, it just fizzled out, and that’s no disrespect to our players, I’ve got no strikers.

“In those critical moments against very good teams you need that cutting edge and that’s something I’m going to work really, really hard in the summer to address.

“They had one chance where Matty’s made a really good save from the header from a cross, I can’t remember another real threatening moment in the game for us.

“There’s a lot of positives to build on, anyone who understands the game can see I’ve got a group of players who completely understand the way we want to play.

“We’re building, so there’s a lot to be excited about.”