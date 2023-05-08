Sampdoria suffer relegation for first time in over a decade after Udinese loss By Press Association May 8 2023, 8.31pm Share Sampdoria suffer relegation for first time in over a decade after Udinese loss Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/5705911/sampdoria-suffer-relegation-for-first-time-in-over-a-decade-after-udinese-loss/ Copy Link Sampdoria have been relegated from Serie A for the first time in over a decade (Andrea Bressanutti/AP) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Sampdoria have been relegated from Serie A for the first time in over a decade following a 2-0 defeat at Udinese. First-half goals from Roberto Pereyra and Adam Masina proved enough to confirm the visitors’ fate with four games of the season still to go. Relegation may prove to be the least of their worries as the club continues to battle a financial crisis which has led to fears of bankruptcy. ⏹ | TRIPLICE FISCHIOLa gara termina qui. La sconfitta della "Dacia Arena" ci condanna matematicamente alla retrocessione.#UdineseSamp 2⃣-0⃣#SerieATIM#FORZADORIA 🔵⚪🔴⚫⚪🔵 pic.twitter.com/DLkO71vGg9— U.C. Sampdoria (@sampdoria) May 8, 2023 Sampdoria won the Scudetto in 1991 and reached the European Cup final at Wembley the following year, when a team featuring the likes of Roberto Mancini and Gianluca Vialli lost 1-0 to Barcelona. They have been uninterrupted members of the Italian top-flight since the 2012-13 season, but have increasingly struggled in recent years amid financial concerns. Meanwhile, Empoli effectively guaranteed their survival as goals from Nicolo Cambiagni and Francesco Caputo secured a 2-1 win over Salernitana, for whom Krzysztof Piatek replied late on. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close