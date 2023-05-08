Todd Cantwell expects Rangers to blast back next season fighting for trophies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Todd Cantwell expects Rangers to blast back next season fighting for trophies

By Press Association
Todd Cantwell (second right) says Rangers will be ready for next season (Robert Perry/PA)
Todd Cantwell (second right) says Rangers will be ready for next season (Robert Perry/PA)

Todd Cantwell believes Rangers will come back next season ready to battle for honours.

A trophyless campaign for the Govan club has four cinch Premiership games remaining following the 1-0 win over Aberdeen at Ibrox on Sunday where the former Norwich player, who joined Michael Beale’s squad in January, scored the only goal of the game.

Rangers have been linked with several players including Cantwell’s former Carrow Road team-mate Kieran Dowell, but the 25-year-old midfielder knows what is expected next season, no matter who is at the club.

He said: “Playing for Rangers – you’ve got a big responsibility.

“This season hasn’t gone how we wanted to go so it’s important for us next season to be in a great position to change the outcome.

“Pre-season is always important. I know the manager is looking at recruitment but it’s also important for us as individuals to get your body in the place where you are ready to start the season well.

“In terms of recruitment, it’s kind of irrelevant because you’ve a group of players in pre-season all fighting to be in the starting 11.

“We’ve got everything to play for next season and the hunger in the dressing room will be real.

“Whoever comes in, whoever leaves, whoever is playing for Rangers, it’s important to know you’ll be fighting for your spot and to win every game.”

On the link with Dowell, Cantwell said: “He’s a good player. He’s someone I enjoyed playing with, we had success at Norwich and he’s a top lad.

“None of that is really to do with me. It’s the manager’s choice, the club’s choice and his choice.

“If that is something that happens then I’m sure the Rangers fans will be happy.”

Cantwell would recommend Scottish football to players from the English Championship but said: “It’s important you weigh up your opportunities.

“I can only speak for myself but it was a massive decision but also one that I’m really proud of making.

“It’s not something that is particularly common and I saw it as an opportunity to come up here and show what I’m about.”

