Doncaster sack manager Danny Schofield after finishing 18th in League Two

Doncaster have sacked manager Danny Schofield following their 18th-placed finish in League Two.

Rovers were relegated last May and hovered around the wrong end of the English fourth tier for most of the season, with Schofield unable to change their fortunes after succeeding Gary McSheffrey in October.

They won only one of their final 11 games, losing eight of them, with Sunday’s defeat by Walsall the final straw.

Chairman David Blunt said on doncasterroversfc.co.uk: “It is with the deepest regret that we have made this decision.

“Danny is a Doncaster lad and everyone at the club desperately wanted him to be a success here. His dedication, commitment and work ethic during his time at the club have been unquestionable.

“Whilst it is true Danny has not had the opportunities to build his own team and the injuries have depleted the squad, we would have still expected to see a better turn of results than what has been achieved this season.

“In recent weeks, Danny has handled some difficult circumstances with the utmost dignity and has the respect and best wishes of all staff at Doncaster Rovers.

“We expect to announce Danny’s replacement within the next 10 days.”