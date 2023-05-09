Wales international Dan Lydiate seals return to the Dragons ahead of next season

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wales international back-row forward Dan Lydiate has sealed a return to the Dragons ahead of next season.

Lydiate, who was recently released by Dragons’ United Rugby Championship rivals the Ospreys, will rejoin a region he played for between 2006 and 2013.

The 35-year-old British and Irish Lion has won 69 caps and is part of Wales head coach Warren Gatland’s extended preliminary World Cup training squad.

🐉 𝙇𝙔𝘿𝙄𝘼𝙏𝙀 𝙎𝙀𝘼𝙇𝙎 𝘿𝙍𝘼𝙂𝙊𝙉𝙎 𝙍𝙀𝙏𝙐𝙍𝙉 📝 Dragons RFC are delighted to announce the signing of Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 International & British & Irish Lion 🦁 @dan_lydiate as he returns to Rodney Parade ahead of the 2023/24 campaign! 👏👏👏#WeAreGwentRugby #WelcomeHomeDan🐉 pic.twitter.com/MK0yY7ydjS — Dragons RFC (@dragonsrugby) May 9, 2023

The Dragons have not specified Lydiate’s length of contract.

“We are delighted that Dan is coming home to a club where it all started and a place that means a huge amount to him,” Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan said.

“Dan has enjoyed a fantastic career, playing at the very highest level, and he comes back to the Dragons producing some of his finest rugby, underlined by his recent call-up by Wales.

Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan has hailed Dan Lydiate’s return to the Welsh region (Robert Perry/PA)

“He is a leader, someone who sets the standards, while his vast experience and approach to the game will be of huge benefit to our young squad.”

Lydiate said: “I’ve had a lot of positive conversations with Dai about what is being built here, and he is one of the reasons I wanted to return and sign.

“There is a good crop of young talent at Dragons, and now I am back on board I will hopefully add some experience, play my part and help them on their journey, too. I am looking forward to getting stuck in.”