MK Dons sack head coach Mark Jackson following their relegation to League Two

MK Dons have sacked head coach Mark Jackson following their relegation to League Two.

Jackson’s assistant Robbie Stockdale and technical insights analyst Aaron Dagger are also leaving the club.

An MK Dons statement read: “The club would like to thank Mark, Robbie and Aaron for their efforts during their time at Stadium MK.

“Everyone at MK Dons wishes them every success in the future.”

Former Leeds coach Jackson, 45, took charge in December with MK Dons 22nd in League One and three points from safety.

Jackson won only six of his 25 games in charge and MK Dons were relegated after Monday’s goalless draw at Burton.