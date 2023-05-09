Accrington defender Mitch Clark charged with alleged betting breaches

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Accrington defender Mitch Clark has been charged with alleged breaches of the Football Association’s betting rules.

In a statement, the FA said the allegations relate to 312 bets placed on matches between February 8 2022 and March 10 2023.

Clark has until May 17 to respond to the charges.

The 24-year-old Welshman made 49 appearances in all competitions for Stanley this season as they were relegated from Sky Bet League One.