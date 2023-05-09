Laureus award winners and Crouch meets Lasso – Tuesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 9.

Football

Christian Eriksen felt honoured.

David Ginola also enjoyed the Laureus awards.

When Peter met Ted.

Big podcast guest on Wednesday ! @TedLasso Mr Jason Sudeikis pic.twitter.com/52tmKEzTzl — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) May 9, 2023

Burnley celebrated.

Rise and shine 😄 pic.twitter.com/TnSIH6iCWc — Burnley FC 🏆 (@BurnleyOfficial) May 9, 2023

Abdoulaye Doucoure made the podium.

Getting off to a flyer 💨 Abdoulaye Doucoure scored the third-quickest #PL goal of the season in #BHAEVE ⏳ pic.twitter.com/rFSMglXXp9 — Premier League (@premierleague) May 8, 2023

Beth Mead brought a smile to Leah Williamson’s face.

This NEVER fails to make me smile! @bmeado9 https://t.co/b0dDKSP8DF — Leah Williamson (@leahcwilliamson) May 9, 2023

Happy birthdays.

A very happy birthday to these two! ❤️ 🥳 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ylvP9eKg00 — Lionesses (@Lionesses) May 9, 2023

🎶 He’s from Blyth… 🎶 Happy birthday, Dan Burn! 🥳🎉 pic.twitter.com/spalIJUrLR — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 9, 2023

Charlie Adam saluted the retiring Glenn Whelan.

Congratulations on an unbelievable career Whelo, we were always a better team when you were in it 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/6xE4RUyChi — Charlie Adam (@Charlie26Adam) May 9, 2023

Cricket

Sam Billings revealed he had skin cancer last year.

Somerset turned the clock back.

How long until we can have a beer @ivivianrichards ? https://t.co/mH4dfBNT9D — BeefyBotham (@BeefyBotham) May 9, 2023

Athletics

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill reflected on her weekend in Paris.

Gymnastics

Simone Biles shared her big day.

Boxing

Joe Joyce made a vow.

Motor racing

View of the day?

Made it to Indianpolis and over flew the @IMS on arrival with my plane.Awesome start of the month of May #r28g pic.twitter.com/nq24mJkaG2 — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) May 9, 2023