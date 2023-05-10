Vincent Kompany planning ‘smart’ recruitment and ‘healthy decisions’ for Burnley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vincent Kompany planning ‘smart’ recruitment and ‘healthy decisions’ for Burnley

By Press Association
Vincent Kompany says Burnley must be ‘smart’ in the transfer market on the return to the top flight (Danny Lawson/PA)
Vincent Kompany says Burnley must be ‘smart’ in the transfer market on the return to the top flight (Danny Lawson/PA)

Vincent Kompany insists Burnley must be “smart” in the summer transfer window as they gear up for their return to the Premier League.

In his first season in charge, Kompany has guided the Clarets back to the top flight 12 months after relegation, winning the Sky Bet Championship title and reaching 101 points with a 3-0 victory over Cardiff in Monday’s final game of the season.

The success came after Kompany oversaw a major overhaul of the squad last summer, when 13 senior players left and 16 arrived to replace them.

Burnley Champions Parade
Vincent Kompany and Burnley celebrated their title with an open-top bus parade on Tuesday (Martin Rickett/PA)

There will be nothing on that scale this time, but Kompany knows further investment is needed to try to ensure Burnley can re-establish themselves in the Premier League.

“We’ve been planning for comfortably six months for this scenario,” Kompany told the PA news agency. “We’re going to have to be smart but, because we’ve been planning for a long time, I feel confident we can improve the squad without losing what has been good for us this season.

“At the same time we have to make sure we don’t go and bankrupt the club. It’s about healthy decisions, protecting the club, but at the same time trying to be competitive.”

Last week Kompany signed a new five-year Burnley contract, designed to end speculation linking him to Tottenham and Chelsea so that prospective new signings know who they will be playing for.

Kompany said the contract reflected how happy he is with his Turf Moor set-up.

“I’ve been in football for 20 years and I know how difficult it is to find a healthy environment in football,” the former Manchester City captain said. “We’ve achieved something together now and that will count towards the future.

“It’s a good environment with good people and that is special. I hope everyday fans will be proud of the work we do and even when it doesn’t work out they know we work hard, we work our socks off for this club.

“I choose not to participate in the speculation. Everything I need to discuss I discuss openly with the chairman (Alan Pace). Other than that it’s business as usual.

“Whatever happens needs to be something that makes sense. I speak with the chairman very openly. I protect the working environment more than anything else.”

Burnley Champions Parade
Thousands of fans turned out to help Burnley celebrate their title on Tuesday (Danny Lawson/PA)

After a season of hard work, Kompany enjoyed the rewards on Tuesday night as the Clarets paraded the Championship trophy through the streets of Burnley. A four-time Premier League champion as a player, Kompany is no stranger to an open-top bus but said it was different as a manager.

“I feel like I am more wanting to share this moment with many people, wanting to make sure many people enjoy this moment,” he said. “As a player you feel like it is your moment. As a manager you feel like it is everybody’s moment and you want to make sure everyone enjoys it.

“Only a chosen few get to experience what we are experiencing.”

Kompany picked out home and away victories over rivals Blackburn as the highlights of the season, particularly the 1-0 victory at Ewood Park on April 25 that sealed the title. But he also said the reaction to the 5-2 loss to promotion rivals Sheffield United in November was vital.

“We got spanked, but after that we went on to win every game for 10 games (in the league) and that showed the character of this team,” he said.

Kompany was part of the Manchester City side that racked up 100 points in the Premier League in the 2017-18 season, and now he has a triple-digit tally as a manager in the Championship.

Such records are often downplayed by managers in the moment, but Kompany said he could appreciate it now.

“When it’s achieved you realise what it means,” he said. “I’m happy for everyone we’ve been able to achieve this tremendous amount of points.”

Burnley made their first move of the summer on Wednesday by activating the option to make Jordan Beyer’s loan from Borussia Monchengladbach permanent, with the 22-year-old German defender signing a four-year contract after making 35 appearances this season.

“I couldn’t be happier at the moment,” he said on the club website. “Lifting the trophy on Monday, winning the league and now set to become a Claret on a permanent basis.”

