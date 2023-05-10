Kaden Groves wins stage five of Giro d’Italia as stray dog and rain cause chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kaden Groves wins stage five of Giro d’Italia as stray dog and rain cause chaos

By Press Association
Mark Cavendish took fifth place despite crossing the line on his backside after a late crash (Gian Matthia D’Alberto/AP)
Mark Cavendish took fifth place despite crossing the line on his backside after a late crash (Gian Matthia D'Alberto/AP)

Kaden Groves won a damp, chaotic stage five of the Giro d’Italia on a crash-strewn day during which overall favourite Remco Evenepoel was almost taken out of the race by a stray dog and Mark Cavendish slid across the finish line on his backside to take fourth place.

Evenepoel, who relinquished the leader’s pink jersey on Tuesday, hit the deck twice on a bruising day for the world champion; once when a stray dog almost ran into the peloton early in the day, then again inside the final three kilometres in what proved to be a dangerous finish.

That second fall for the Belgian came in one of three crashes to hit the peloton in the final seven kilometres of the stage from Atripalda to Salerno.

Evenepoel’s main rival, Primoz Roglic, and race leader, Andreas Leknessund, were among those held up when several riders fell as they turned on to the seafront seven kilometres from the finish.

Evenepoel’s Soudal-QuickStep squad and the Ineos Grenadiers avoided the trouble but did not seem keen to take advantage, slowing the pace in the front group as others got back on but more trouble followed, with Evenepoel taken out when several riders went down again with a little over 1500 metres remaining.

That left a reduced sprint up front but there was still more drama to come.

Cavendish came off the power after his wheel slipped when he launched his move, but as he struggled to stay upright Alberto Dainese cut across him, and he then struck Filippo Fiorelli against the barriers, before going down sliding across the line for one of the stranger top-fives of his career.

As Cavendish went careering across the road, he then hit Andrea Vendrame after the line. The Manxman slid across the line in fifth, but was later upgraded as Dainese was relegated by the race jury for his role in the incident.

“My knee is a little sore but don’t think anything is broken. I don’t have the pain of anything broken,” Cavendish reflected back at his hotel.

“In a perfect position, kick for the sprint, back wheel on the white line and when I kick it slides the wheel and circumstances after that. It is sprinting.

“Alberto has caught me and that is part of sprinting. I just hope everybody else who crashed is okay too. I saw some stretchers but we try again and congratulations to Kaden.”

Soudal Quick-Step doctor Toon Cruyt later confirmed Evenepoel is set to be fine for stage six.

“After the first crash, things looked to be good for Remco, which at that moment was a big relief,” Cruyt said.

“The problem is that following his second crash he has a lot of pain on his right side and a hematoma with contraction of his muscles and some problems with his sacrum bone.

“Hopefully, with some good massage and osteopathic treatment followed by a good night’s rest, things will go better. We will know more Thursday morning, but what’s sure is that stage six will be a difficult one for him.”

Groves, who had been held up by the crash seven kilometres out, had the power to hold off Jonathan Milan for his first Giro victory.

“Everything was going well until I crashed at the roundabout seven kilometres to go,” the Australian said. “I put my chain back on fast enough and the groups came back together. It wasn’t very clean, we lost each other but luckily enough I was in position behind DSM and I had the legs to win.”

The stage began in horrible conditions in southern Italy. And if there were metaphorical cats and dogs falling from the sky, the first big issue for Evenepoel and his team-mates was a very real canine that ran into the road a little over 20km into the stage.

Davide Ballerini tried to take evasive action but fell in slippery conditions, with Evenepoel going down behind him. The 22-year-old was slow to get up but eventually offered a thumbs up to a camera bike. That good mood had evaporated by the finish as he looked frustrated rolling over the line.

Evenepoel remains in second place overall, 28 seconds down on Leknessund.

Joao Almeida, fourth overall, summed up the mood in the peloton after a stressful day on treacherous roads.

“It was four hours of racing,” the Portuguese said. “And I lost four years of life today.”

