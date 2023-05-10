Barry Robson says ‘Gothenburg Greats’ bring pride to Aberdeen squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Robson says ‘Gothenburg Greats’ bring pride to Aberdeen squad

By Press Association
Barry Robson has been named manager of the month again (Robert Perry/PA)
Barry Robson has been named manager of the month again (Robert Perry/PA)

Barry Robson believes his Aberdeen players can draw “pride” from the feats of the Gothenburg Greats as they bid to take a big step towards sealing third place in the cinch Premiership by beating Hibernian this weekend.

Thursday marks the 40th anniversary of the Dons’ famous Cup Winners’ Cup triumph over Real Madrid in Sweden and the achievement of Sir Alex Ferguson and his players will be honoured during Saturday’s match at Pittodrie, which comes a day after the triumphant squad are due to be handed the Freedom of the City.

“I’m not sure how much it will help but it’s more just the pride in the city,” said Robson, when asked what impact the celebrations this week can have on his team.

“My dad, my uncles, my friends in Aberdeen, we all know the great team, the great manager.

“Some of the players here will speak about it but they won’t have been born at that time. It’s more a pride we’ve got as a club and a city in the team.

“Does it feel like you’re under pressure playing when the Gothenburg Greats are there? No, it’s a lot of pride you’ve got.

“I know Neil Simpson, I work with him every day, I wind him up every day, Gordon Strachan was my manager (at Celtic and Middlesbrough), and Alex McLeish gave me my debut for Scotland.

“So they’re really good guys who I actually know. They deserve everything they get. They brought so much to the club and the city and it will never be forgotten.”

Robson was speaking on Wednesday after being named Premiership manager of the month for April, the second time in succession he has landed the award. His side won all four games last month and are currently five points clear in third place.

“It’s pleasing, we’ve been winning games,” he said. “You never get carried away in this game. A lot of hard work has gone on with a lot of the staff, that’s everybody right through the club.

“It’s a prize for them. Well done to the players and staff but we move on and try to win again at the weekend.”

