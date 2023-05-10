Liel Abada ‘really happy’ at Celtic despite transfer speculation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liel Abada ‘really happy’ at Celtic despite transfer speculation

By Press Association
PFA Scotland Player of the Year Awards 2023Premiership, Women's Player of the Year, YoungPlayer of the Year and Women's Young Player of theYear NomineesCeltic Liel Abada Issue date: Wednesday May 10, 2023.
Liel Abada insists he is “really happy” at Celtic and vowed to ignore transfer speculation to focus on the domestic treble.

The 21-year-old winger, signed from Maccabi Petah Tikva in 2021, has not always been a regular starter under Ange Postecoglou this season.

Portuguese favourite Jota and Japan attacker Daizen Maeda have often been preferred, and Abada has been linked with a move to the likes of Southampton, Ajax and Benfica.

Abada, who is contracted to 2026, has played well enough to be nominated for the PFA Scotland young player of the year award for the second successive season.

The ViaPlay Cup winners clinched the cinch Premiership title on Sunday with a win at Hearts and the 12-goal Hoops attacker insists his eyes are firmly on the finish to the season, with only Scottish Cup final opponents Inverness standing between Celtic and the clean sweep.

Abada said: “I don’t care about what the newspapers or media says, I just care about how to improve every day, how to get better for the team, how to give 100 per cent.

“I am focused on getting the three trophies and this is the most important thing now.

“I am really happy at Celtic. Everyone looks after me and tries to help me get better. My relationships with the players and staff is very good.

“So I am really happy here. There is no rush. I have time. Right now we just focus to finish the season strong and this is the most important thing.

“When you play at a club like Celtic, there are a lot of great players, you have a lot of competition.

“But I am still young and I want to work hard every training session, every game, and help the team get our targets.

“It is the coach’s decision and, when the gaffer tells me I need to play, I will do the best for the team and try to get our target and this is the most important thing.”

Abada and Celtic team-mate Matt O’Riley are joined on the list of nominees by Rangers midfielder Malik Tillman and Albion Rovers striker Charlie Reilly.

