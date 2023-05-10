Burnley announce Jordan Beyer deal in style – Wednesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 10.

Football

Burnley celebrated their trophy parade.

And sealed a deal!

An offer we couldn't refuse! pic.twitter.com/vVuCq6o1Zj — Burnley FC 🏆 (@BurnleyOfficial) May 10, 2023

Manchester City players reflected on their trip to Madrid.

It’s all in our hands… Can’t wait for the game next week! 🔜 pic.twitter.com/gGF4DXVp9G — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) May 10, 2023

First half done! Our home now 👊🏼🦈 pic.twitter.com/OkIqRcqiG0 — Rúben Dias (@rubendias) May 10, 2023

Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze and Luther Blissett were honoured.

WOW! Words can’t express the pride I felt when I received my MBE🎖️today. Never did I think I’d be deserving of something so prestigious for playing the game I love. Proud day for me & my family, mum would of been in her element but she was definitely there at heart ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GpQU7HzLQG — Beth Mead MBE (@bmeado9) May 10, 2023

Incredibly honoured to receive this MBE award🎖a real privilege to be recognised for something I love doing everyday. And an amazing day spent at Windsor castle… the Bronze and Mead clan together 🫶🏻👯‍♀️ Thank you everyone who's supported me along my journey! 💛 pic.twitter.com/J7sDA0mDlz — Lucy Bronze MBE (@LucyBronze) May 10, 2023

Luther Blissett OBE. 🏅 Congratulations, Luther! 💛 pic.twitter.com/4fM1B02X2O — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) May 10, 2023

Cricket

Morning motivation from Virat Kohli.

The competition is all in your head. In reality it’s always you vs you. pic.twitter.com/59OYBZ4WSF — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 10, 2023

Kevin Pietersen marked his son’s 13th birthday.

We have a teenager in our house today! Happy birthday you little legend! We love you so much! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WJKuzuf32a — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 10, 2023

Golf

Justin Rose was back on the road.

Back on the road today after three weeks at home 🇬🇧… It’s been a busy few weeks, Rose Ladies Series events, Coronation weekend and lots of family time… next stop 🇺🇸 ✈️ #USPGA — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) May 10, 2023

Boxing

A tip from Eddie Hearn.

Flashback.

Then and now. Thanks for the love, Miami — https://t.co/F4zpLD6cuv pic.twitter.com/gqKkb3jIWN — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) May 9, 2023

Valtteri Bottas was back on his bike.

Nice views from Williams.

A road trip round Miami with Sarge and Albono ✌️ Who's joining? 🙋#WeAreWilliams pic.twitter.com/8RlFwpKFg9 — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) May 10, 2023