‘Gaffer’ Stormzy makes his Soccer Aid managing debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

‘Gaffer’ Stormzy makes his Soccer Aid managing debut

By Press Association
Stormzy will make his Soccer Aid debut when he steps on to the pitch as the manager of the England side at Old Trafford in June (Soccer Aid/PA Wire)
Stormzy will make his Soccer Aid debut when he steps on to the pitch as the manager of the England side at Old Trafford in June (Soccer Aid/PA Wire)

British musician Stormzy will make his Soccer Aid debut when he steps on to the pitch as the manager of the England side, it has been announced.

The Vossi Bop singer, 29, and Manchester United fan will be assisted by former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp, Chelsea women boss Emma Hayes and Line Of Duty star Vicky McClure, who are all part of the England management team for the charity event.

Stormzy said: “I’m a massive football fan, so getting a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to manage England is a dream come true. The fact it’s at Old Trafford, and I’m a Manchester United fan, makes it extra special.

The Brit Awards 2023 – Arrivals – London
Stormzy is a huge football fan (Ian West/PA)

“Growing up, I have such good memories of watching Soccer Aid and all the star names who have taken part over the years. It’s a great family occasion, so come along and support us on Sunday June 11.

“I like to explore opportunities outside of music and when this one came across my desk I was delighted. This is an opportunity to show the world my football mind!

“I’m taking this really seriously. I don’t want the players saying they loved my last album – seriously, it’s just about winning the game for me. I’ll put the fire in them. They need to call me ‘boss’ or ‘gaffer’, though – not Mike!”

The grime star added: “If I could pick any player to play for me it would be Wayne Rooney, all day long – it would be an honour to manage him.

Blackpool v Derby County – Sky Bet Championship – Bloomfield Road
Stormzy said it would be a dream to manage Derby County manager Wayne Rooney (Martin Rickett/PA)

“My other footballing heroes growing up were Ruud van Nistelrooy and Paul Scholes – but I would have played like Rio Ferdinand had I ever turned pro! I’ve got a really good coaching team with me and if we’re struggling with 10 minutes to go I’ll call my mate Jose!”

The Unicef charity event, being held on June 11 at Old Trafford, will also see former footballer and West Ham FC Academy coach, Zavon Hines, who is also a friend of Stormzy’s, providing guidance from the dugout.

Previously announced names for the Unicef England squad include Sir Mo Farah, former England footballer Jill Scott, who will captain the side, TV presenter Paddy McGuinness, singer Tom Grennan, singer Liam Payne and former footballer turned pundit Gary Neville.

The England team will face the World XI FC team, which will be captained by Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt and has boxer and Love Island star Tommy Fury, comedian Lee Mack, TV presenter Mo Gilligan and reality TV star Kem Cetinay among its line-up.

Martin Compston and Robbie Keane are both part of the World XI Management Team, with more managerial signings to be announced.

The line-up of neither team is complete, with more names expected to still be announced.

Soccer Aid for Unicef 2023 takes place on Sunday 11th June at Manchester United’s Old Trafford.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dylan Findlay from Inverurie.
Parents’ heartfelt tribute to toddler Dylan Findlay who died at Disneyland
2
Owners Bryan and Joanna Ewen inside furniture store Ewen and Company.
Aberdeen’s oldest furniture shop to close after 101 years
3
Tranmere Rovers' Josh Dacres-Cogley with the ball
Aberdeen drop out of the race to sign Tranmere defender
4
Martin McNolty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after assaulting a child at an Aberdeen shopping centre.
Man found guilty of ‘handling’ child’s legs and face at Aberdeen shopping centre
5
Anthony Burns was injured in a collision on the Isle of Skye. Image: Marie Bernards
Horror crash victim discharged from Inverness hospital wearing only boxer shorts
6
Jay McIntosh admitted viciously assaulting his girlfriend at the Hotel Ibis in Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Brutal boyfriend sunk teeth into girlfriend’s nose during row at hotel
7
Martin Roy, managing director, Ptarmigan Homes in Inverness
Inverness housebuilder Ptarmigan Homes enters liquidation leaving projects unfinished
8
A859 on Lewis is closed following an accident.
A859 Stornoway to Tarbert road to be closed for ‘some time’ following crash involving…
9
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A family has been ordered to pay compensation to their disfigured victim after they went to his home and dragged him outside following an altercation at the local pub Picture shows; (L-R) Robert Cadger, Nathan Cadger and Chloe Cadger. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson/Linkedin/Facebook Date; Unknown
North-east family in the dock after brutal home assault on Newmachar man
10
A96 at Craibstone roundabout
Six-weeks of improvement works on the A96 near Aberdeen Airport to start next week