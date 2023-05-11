Josh Cobb shocked to be replaced by David Willey as Northamptonshire T20 captain

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Northamptonshire’s Josh Cobb has declared himself “shocked and disappointed” by the club’s decision to oust him as T20 captain in favour of David Willey.

Cobb, 32, has held the role since 2019 and was set to lead the team in this season’s Vitality Blast until Wednesday’s announcement that England all-rounder Willey had taken the reins. The Steelbacks begin their campaign at home to Worcestershire Rapids on May 24.

Willey, who is back for a second stint at the county after returning from Yorkshire, has only just returned from the Indian Premier League.

And while Cobb wished him well, he made his unhappiness clear in a statement posted to Twitter.

“Having been blindsided by the news, I am shocked and disappointed to be relieved of my captaincy duties so close to the Blast starting,” he wrote.

“Spending the winter planning and preparing the squad, I felt we were in a good position to challenge again this year and we absolutely are!

𝗗𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗱 𝗪𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲𝘆 ©️ Introducing your Steelbacks Captain for our 2023 @VitalityBlast campaign. 🛡️ Full details 👉 https://t.co/eBMIrKaGgT pic.twitter.com/YYJlCYn0sz — Northamptonshire CCC (@NorthantsCCC) May 10, 2023

“It has been an honour and a privilege to lead Northants for the last 4/5 years and I’ve enjoyed it all.

“I would also like to wish David Willey all the best for his tenure as captain. For now I’ll be trying to win as many games for Northants and my team-mates as I can.”

Cobb also thanked former coach David Ripley, while the incumbent John Sadler went pointedly unmentioned.