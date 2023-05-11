Matt O’Riley hails Hoops squad depth as ‘pretty crazy’ with treble up for grabs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matt O’Riley hails Hoops squad depth as ‘pretty crazy’ with treble up for grabs

By Press Association
Matt O’Riley is enjoying Celtic’s dominance (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)
Matt O’Riley is enjoying Celtic’s dominance (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)

Matt O’Riley described the depth of Celtic’s squad as “pretty crazy” as the Hoops stand on the brink of securing the domestic treble.

The Viaplay Cup winners clinched the cinch Premiership title last Sunday with a 2-0 win over Hearts at Tynecastle and only Scottish Cup final opponents Inverness from the Championship stand between Ange Postecoglou’s side and the clean sweep.

The Hoops’ prowess was reflected in the PFA Scotland nominations for player of the year, where Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen is the only non-Celtic player among the four nominees, with Reo Hatate, Kyogo Furuhashi and last year’s winner Callum McGregor representing the Hoops.

O’Riley is nominated for young player of the year along with team-mate Liel Abada, Rangers midfielder Malik Tillman and Albion Rovers striker Charlie Reilly.

With a nod to Celtic players like Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers, who may well consider themselves unlucky not to have been nominated, the Parkhead midfielder said: “Our depth is pretty crazy to be honest.

“We have boys who are very good players who are not even making the bench.

“That is a tough position for them to be in but it also shows that competition is really, really high.

“That comes from the training pitch every day. If we win a game 5-0 the training the next day will still be at a very high level and I think the standard we have set in terms of pushing each other every day definitely helps us.”

As well as highlighting the work ethic of the squad, O’Riley also talked up the personality of the Celtic dressing room.

He said: “First and foremost, everyone in our group is a nice person.

“We don’t have anyone in the team who is going to step out of line or if anyone does step out of line the slightest bit they will get told and will be back together on the same page.

“I think that is probably the main message, that we are just good people.

“When you work with good people it is more enjoyable and naturally you are going to work hard for each other.”

The Hoops travel to Ibrox on Saturday as champions for the final Old Firm game of the season which, for “safety and security” reasons, will be played in front of home fans only.

O’Riley said: “I would be looking forward to it even if we weren’t league champions and the fact that we also don’t have our fans there will be a unique experience but it should be fun.

“Even when our fans are in the stadium there are still hundreds of thousands if not millions watching on TV.

“Obviously we would like them there but we are not too bothered in the sense that the motivation levels will still be high and if you are not up for a Rangers game there is probably something wrong with you.”

