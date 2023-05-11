Darren Moore wants Sheffield Wednesday to carry winning momentum into play-offs

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has called on his side to carry their winning momentum into Friday’s League One play-off semi-final first leg at Peterborough.

The Owls, who finished third in the table, ended the regular season with four consecutive wins.

“We have pushed for 46 games to get here and now we want continue that momentum,” said Moore.

“We come into the play-offs with good momentum, and good form and that is what you want.

“But even with that good form, we want to continue to get better, and that is the consistent message at this football club.”

Sunday’s 2-0 win at Barnsley enabled Peterborough to leapfrog Derby into sixth place with a helping hand from Wednesday, who beat the Rams 1-0.

Moore, however, will hope that is as far as his side’s charity extends, having seen them finish 19 points clear of their semi-final opponents and just two adrift of second-placed Ipswich.

Wednesday, who lost out to Sunderland at the same stage last season, will be favourites to progress.

“This is what we sign up for,” added Moore. “When you come to Sheffield Wednesday, you have to embrace the expectancy and we have certainly done that.

“We know the passion the city holds for this football club. I live in the city, I feel it, I know it, I enjoy it, and I understand it.

“The players certainly want to be remembered, and the only way to do that is with success.”

Peterborough’s last-gasp surge into the play-offs represents a triumph for persistence.

Manager Darren Ferguson, who resigned in February last year with the club slipping towards the Championship exit, returned for a fourth spell in charge in January following successor Grant McCann’s departure.

Ferguson said: “This is not a time to take a step back. We are three wins away from a great achievement.

“We were back to work straight after celebrating the Barnsley win and we will be ready for a very big challenge.”