Partick Thistle ‘deeply saddened’ after death of manager Kris Doolan’s father

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Partick Thistle have announced the death of manager Kris Doolan’s father.

The Maryhill club confirmed that Lawrence Doolan died on Thursday morning.

The news comes the day before the Jags face Queen’s Park in the second leg of their Premiership play-off quarter-final.

Doolan’s side beat the Spiders 4-3 in the first leg on Tuesday night at Firhill.

A statement on the club’s website read: “All at Partick Thistle FC are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Lawrence Doolan, the father of first-team manager Kris Doolan, this morning.

“We know every Partick Thistle supporter and all connected with the club will join us in sending their love, thoughts and condolences to Kris and his family at this difficult time.”