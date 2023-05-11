6 previous seasons of Old Firm derby dominance as Rangers try to end Celtic run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
6 previous seasons of Old Firm derby dominance as Rangers try to end Celtic run

By Press Association
Todd Cantwell and his Rangers team-mates are looking to avoid more derby pain (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic are aiming to complete an unbeaten season against Rangers when they travel to Ibrox on Saturday.

The Hoops have twice beaten their Glasgow rivals at Hampden this term and have collected seven points from three meetings in the league.

Here we look back at six previous campaigns when either side could not get a win in the derby fixture.

Rangers 2020-21

Steven Davis celebrates
Rangers’ Steven Davis (centre) celebrates scoring against Celtic in the cup (Jane Barlow/PA)

Steven Gerrard’s side went unbeaten against everyone in the league as they clinched the title and also knocked Celtic out of the Scottish Cup at Ibrox to consign their rivals to a barren season. The fixture was not quite the same that season, along with many other things in life, as each match was played behind closed doors because of the pandemic.

Celtic 2016-18

Celtic celebrate
Celtic celebrate Callum McGregor’s goal in a 5-1 win at Ibrox (PA)

Brendan Rodgers went through two full seasons before experiencing defeat against Rangers, and his Celtic side handed out several thrashings along the way, hitting five goals three times and also winning 4-0. Rodgers’ unbeaten run lasted 12 games in total and included three cup semi-finals.

Celtic 2003-04

Henrik Larsson
Henrik Larsson celebrates scoring a Scottish Cup winner against Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Martin O’Neill’s side won all five derbies this season as part of a seven-match winning run against Alex McLeish’s Rangers side. Highlights included a 3-0 New Year win and a Scottish Cup victory thanks to Henrik Larsson’s winner.

Rangers 1999-2000

John Barnes
John Barnes gestures as Celtic lose 4-2 to Rangers (PA)

Celtic were 2-1 ahead at Ibrox in John Barnes’ first derby in charge until Paul Lambert conceded a penalty and suffered a facial injury in the process and Rangers went on to win 4-2. Barnes drew his second Old Firm fixture and Kenny Dalglish was in charge for two defeats later in the season including a 4-0 thrashing at Ibrox.

Rangers 1995-96

Tommy Burns’ much-improved Celtic side only lost three domestic games all season but each one was against Rangers and cost them silverware, as they fell in both cups to their rivals and finished four points adrift in the title race. After Andy Goran impressed during a goalless New Year clash, Burns said: “When I pass away they will put that on my tombstone – Goram broke his heart.”

Celtic 1987-88

Billy McNeill’s side enjoyed one of the greatest seasons in Celtic’s history during their centenary year, winning the double and beating Rangers three times in the league along the way to wrestle the trophy back from Graeme Souness’ men. Frank McAvennie hit a double in a New Year triumph and goals from Paul McStay and Andy Walker earned the Hoops a decisive 2-1 win at Ibrox in March.

