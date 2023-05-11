Ronnie O’Sullivan shows how versatile his book is – Thursday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 11.

Football

Bradford remembered.

Thirty-eight years on, we remember the 56 lives we tragically lost on 11th May 1985. With us forever. ❤️💛#BCAFC pic.twitter.com/zLKVisI5sq — Bradford City AFC (@officialbantams) May 10, 2023

Newcastle weighed in on the ‘does Jason Tindall love the camera’ debate.

Dominic Matteo had some great news.

Happy to share some positive news this morning. Just had a great call from my oncologist Professor Short who has told me my latest scan is stable and all is still well. Thanks for the continued support guys. Means the world. Here’s a little #tbt from my @LFC family #keepfighting pic.twitter.com/JeArnUNLVc — Dominic Matteo (@Dominicmatteo21) May 11, 2023

Rio was impressed.

League One safety and a new arrival in the same day for Paul Digby.

Anybody notice Diggers' absence during Sunday's celebrations? He had to dash off to hospital to make it for the birth of his baby boy, Ralph! 👶 A huge congratulations to Paul and his wife, Chloe! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/uNpRcB8YNI — Cambridge United FC 🇺🇦 (@CambridgeUtdFC) May 11, 2023

Bastian Schweinsteiger took a trip down memory lane.

Thibaut Courtois celebrated his birthday.

Snooker

The Rocket’s book was out.

Delighted that my new book #UNBREAKABLE is officially out today, telling the full, honest story of my life and career. Cheers everyone for the support on this and I hope you enjoy reading it! https://t.co/7R7aMhCxM5 pic.twitter.com/pqzaGyBXHW — Ronnie O'Sullivan (@ronnieo147) May 11, 2023

But on the off chance you don’t here are some other uses for it… pic.twitter.com/corCymaV5e — Ronnie O'Sullivan (@ronnieo147) May 11, 2023

C) something to send you to sleep pic.twitter.com/vBPYHsUmzx — Ronnie O'Sullivan (@ronnieo147) May 11, 2023

Cricket

KP was on the bubbles.

By drinking sparkling water now, I’ve found I hardly touch a fizzy drink, like a Diet Coke or Sprite etc…Has to be a good thing? — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 11, 2023