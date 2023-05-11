Michael Smith wraps up quickfire Premier League hat-trick with Sheffield success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Smith wraps up quickfire Premier League hat-trick with Sheffield success

By Press Association
Michael Smith won a third successive night in the Premier League (Simon O’Connor/PDC)
Michael Smith made it a hat-trick of Premier League wins on the spin after beating Gerwyn Price in the final in Sheffield.

The world champion followed up victories in Leeds and Manchester to join Michael van Gerwen in winning three successive nights in this year’s tournament.

Smith, who took a fourth victory overall, triumphed 6-3 against Price to keep his hopes of finishing in top spot alive going into next week’s final regular night in Aberdeen.

The eighth leg in the final was key as Price missed seven darts to take out eight points, with Smith stealing in to take it against the throw and then claiming victory with a clinical 12-dart leg.

Smith, who beat van Gerwen in the quarter-final before breezing past Jonny Clayton in the last four, will finish top of the table if he wins the night and Price does not get to the final.

The Welshman had beaten Nathan Aspinall and Chris Dobey in the previous rounds and will still be favourite to finish at the summit, which would see him take on fourth place in the play-offs at the O2 in a fortnight.

Smith has won weekly nights in Leeds, Manchester and Sheffield
“Three in a row, it took me 15 weeks to win one night last year and now I’ve won four,” Smith said. “I am still in with a chance of finishing top.

“Me and Gez spoke about it backstage before the match, if it’s me and him in the final next week he finishes top. Hopefully I can be top.

“I know you get nothing out of finishing top but it is the prestige. I have qualifed last week and I could have just laid down and let anyone beat me. But I still need to go to the O2 playing well and winning.”

Clayton is now in pole position to seal that last spot after his run to the semi-final in Sheffield.

‘The Ferret’ is in a straight shoot-out with Aspinall for the final spot, with the pair going head-to-head in the quarter-final next week in Aberdeen.

Victory will assure the Welshman another appearance at the O2 while even if Aspinall wins the quarter-final he also has to win the semi-final.

“It’s massive,” Clayton said. “All the pressure is on Nathan next week. He has to win, the ball is in my court because if I win I am through. I am going to try and relax and play my game.

“I was shaking like hell up there. It’s two points that are going to be massive.”

