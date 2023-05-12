On this day in 2010: Fulham beaten by Atletico Madrid in Europa League final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2010: Fulham beaten by Atletico Madrid in Europa League final

By Press Association
Fulham were beaten by Atletico Madrid in extra-time (Dave Thompson/PA)
Fulham were beaten by Atletico Madrid in extra-time (Dave Thompson/PA)

Fulham were beaten 2-1 by Atletico Madrid in the Europa League final on this day in 2010.

Diego Forlan’s winner late in extra-time brought the London club’s Europa League adventure to a heartbreaking end.

Roy Hodgson’s side provided shocks in the competition to reach the final – beating Juventus and Shakhtar Donetsk along the way – but were denied a first European trophy by an Atletico side which contained the likes of Sergio Aguero, Jose Antonio Reyes and David De Gea.

Soccer – UEFA Europa League – Final – Atletico Madrid v Fulham – HSH Nordbank Arena
Simon Davies equalised just four minutes after Forlan put Atletico in front (Dave Thompson/PA)

Atletico hit the front in the 32nd minute when Forlan pounced on a mishit shot from Aguero to beat Mark Schwarzer from close range but Fulham were quick to level as Simon Davies smashed home Zoltan Gera’s cross five minutes later.

Both sides failed to make an impression or create any quality chances in the second period and the match was all square at the end of normal time.

Extra-time was needed for a result and the winning goal came in the 116th minute.

Soccer – UEFA Europa League – Final – Atletico Madrid v Fulham – HSH Nordbank Arena
Forlan’s double helped sink Fulham (Dave Thompson/PA)

Fulham looked fatigued and the Spanish side took advantage when Aguero made space down the right before passing to Forlan whose shot rolled through the legs of Brede Hangeland and past Mark Schwarzer.

“I thought the game was heading for penalties,” said Hodgson.

“I know they are a lottery but we fancied our chances. Then Forlan popped up with a second and we had no time to recover.

“Everyone wants to finish first but at this level of achievement, after 63 games, second is something we can be very proud of as well.”

