Football rumours: Tottenham ready for fight to keep hold of Harry Kane

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

What the papers say

Tottenham are determined to hold on to England captain Harry Kane, according to the Daily Mirror, despite him approaching the final year of his contract. Manchester United have been leading the chase to sign the 29-year-old striker.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (Mike Egerton/PA)

Another England player is in Manchester United’s sights as they look for a possible replacement for goalkeeper David de Gea, 32. The Daily Mirror reports they are preparing a move for Jordan Pickford, 29, from Everton.

Bayer Leverkusen’s 23-year-old winger Moussa Diaby has emerged as a possible summer target for Arsenal, according to the Standard. The French international has also been linked with Newcastle and Paris St Germain.

Striker Romelu Lukaku, who turns 30 on Saturday, will return to Chelsea for pre-season training and talks with the new boss at Stamford Bridge before deciding on his future. The Belgian international has been on loan at Inter Milan.

Social media round-up

Man Utd in three-way Premier League tussle to sign Martinez in cut-price dealhttps://t.co/9JG5x2I62Q pic.twitter.com/AX3v9Zq3dQ — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 11, 2023

Understand Newcastle, Manchester Utd and Liverpool scouts were in attendance at Nice-Rennes game to monitor Jean Clair Todibo ✨🇫🇷 #transfers French centre back could get top club move in the summer — with price tag understood to be around €45m. pic.twitter.com/qbwIMr4SRn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 11, 2023

Players to watch

Southampton’s Mohammed Salisu (left) and Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson battle for the ball (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Mohammed Salisu: Southampton’s 24-year-old Ghana defender is catching the eye of Everton.

Dujon Sterling: The 23-year-old defender is set to move from Chelsea to Rangers on a free transfer this summer.