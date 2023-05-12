Grant McCann returns for second spell at Doncaster

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Doncaster have appointed Grant McCann for a second spell as manager.

The 43-year-old replaces Danny Schofield who was sacked following the conclusion of the League Two season on Monday, where Rovers finished 18th.

McCann first managed Rovers in the 2018-19 campaign and guided them to the League One play-offs before leaving to join Hull.

He returns tasked with the job of getting the club back into the third tier.

The Northern Irishman told the club’s official website: “Once I heard of the interest, it was a tremendous opportunity for myself.

“After the phone calls came, I had a chat with my wife and the first thing she said was it was one of the happiest times she’d seen me when I was at Doncaster. That really hit home with me.

“I loved my time here, I enjoyed every minute and I’m looking forward to it.”

Chairman David Blunt added: “We are delighted to secure the return of Grant to the club.

“His previous season here was one of the most thrilling in recent memory, with a breathless brand of attacking, aggressive football that carried us into the brink of a play-off final.

“In his time away from the club, he has only developed as a manager and we know we are getting an even stronger version of Grant this time around.

“This is a very exciting time for the club, with Grant’s return and Terry’s injection of additional funds, and we are looking forward to a competitive season ahead.”