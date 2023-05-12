Erling Haaland and Sam Kerr win FWA awards

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has been voted the Football Writers’ Association’s Footballer of the Year, with Chelsea striker Sam Kerr receiving the women’s award.

Haaland, 22, has enjoyed a superb first season with City, scoring 51 goals in all competitions to help Pep Guardiola’s side top the Premier League and reach the FA Cup final as well as the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The Norway international received 82 per cent of the FWA vote, ahead of Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.

.@ErlingHaaland's record-breaking first season at City has seen him named as the 2023 Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year! 👇 — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 12, 2023

“To win the Football Writers’ (Association) award in my first season in English football is an honour,” Haaland said on the Manchester City website. “I try every single day to be the best I can be, and to be recognised like this means a lot to me.

“I have loved my time at City so far – my teammates are incredible and they provide me with the chances to score goals. I want to thank all of them because I could not have won this award without them. I also owe so much to Pep and the team behind the team here at City.

“I am now focused on ensuring I finish the season as strongly as possible and helping City win trophies.”

For the second year running, @SamKerr1 has been named the Football Writers' Association Women's Footballer of the Year! 😍 Well deserved, Sammy K. 👏💙 pic.twitter.com/9TOPlCDWUv — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) May 12, 2023

Australia striker Kerr, 29, has won the women’s Footballer of the Year award for the second successive season, with Aston Villa’s Rachel Daly and Chelsea team-mate Lauren James completing the top three.

Kerr has scored 26 goals in 34 club appearances this season as Chelsea, currently second in the Women’s Super League table, reached the FA Cup final and also the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Haaland and Kerr are set to receive their awards at the FWA Footballer of the Year 75th anniversary dinner in London on May 25.