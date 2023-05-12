Kelle Roos hoping for winning weekend as Aberdeen celebrate Gothenburg Greats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kelle Roos hoping for winning weekend as Aberdeen celebrate Gothenburg Greats

By Press Association
Kelle Roos is thriving amid the chase for Europe (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Kelle Roos is thriving amid the chase for Europe (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Kelle Roos aims to ensure the Gothenburg Greats have a memorable day at a packed Pittodrie by helping Aberdeen take another big step towards securing European group stage football next term.

The Dons have been celebrating the 40th anniversary of their famous 1983 Cup Winners’ Cup win this week, and Sir Alex Ferguson’s triumphant players will be at Saturday’s match against Hibernian as the tributes continue.

Goalkeeper Roos is hoping he and his colleagues can play their part in what promises to be a stirring afternoon in the Granite City.

“It shows what you can achieve within this football club if you make history in Europe,” he said of the Gothenburg Greats.

“I think it’s amazing that this group of players and management get the acknowledgement they deserve for making beautiful history for this football club.

“I’m sure they will enjoy the weekend. We will just focus on the game and try and make it an even better weekend for them by getting all three points.”

Roos feels the Dons – five points clear of Hearts and six ahead of Hibs with just four games to play – are thriving on trying to secure third place in the cinch Premiership.

A win over Lee Johnson’s side will keep them firmly on course for automatic European group-stage involvement next season, which will be the reward for finishing third as long as Premiership champions Celtic beat Championship side Inverness in the Scottish Cup final.

“I would love to play European football,” said Roos. “The whole team wants that.

“We are all pulling in the same direction. As long as we keep doing that, we have a strong front as a group.

“At the moment, we are very much looking like one strong unit and I think other teams don’t like it.

“Everything a football team should look like, we look like at the moment. We’re going toe to toe with the best teams and everybody is feeling great.”

Roos takes confidence from Aberdeen’s five-point cushion and is confident they will not be afflicted by tension as the race for third nears its conclusion.

“All the teams in the top six have their own pressure,” he said. “Our pressure is that we are getting chased, in a sense. But we can’t look at that too much.

“We just need to get results from game to game, and if we do that we’ll be fine. We can see it as pressure or we can see it that we have it in our hands, which ultimately is nothing but a luxury.”

