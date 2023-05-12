VAR and referee discussions to be aired for first time on Monday Night Football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VAR and referee discussions to be aired for first time on Monday Night Football

By Press Association
Referees chief Howard Webb will talk through audio between on-field officials and VARs from selected incidents this season on the next Monday Night Football programme (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Referees chief Howard Webb will talk through audio between on-field officials and VARs from selected incidents this season on the next Monday Night Football programme

Conversations between referees and VARs concerning some of the key incidents of the Premier League season will be aired for the first time during the next Monday Night Football programme on Sky Sports.

Howard Webb, the chief refereeing officer at Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) will talk through the two-way audio discussions alongside Sky pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher on May 15, the PA news agency understands.

PGMOL is determined to provide as much transparency as the game’s laws allow by making this footage available as a one-off pilot.

Referee Stuart Attwell checks the pitchside VAR monitor during the Tottenham v Chelsea match on February 26
Referee Stuart Attwell checks the pitchside VAR monitor during the Tottenham v Chelsea match on February 26

However, it could become a more regular feature next season – potentially even reaching the point where decisions from a Saturday and a Sunday are routinely reviewed on a Monday evening – if the initial pilot is well received.

It is currently forbidden for the audio to be broadcast live in any competition in the world, but a trial is ongoing in selected FIFA events – including the Club World Cup earlier this year – where referees communicate the final decision reached after a VAR check to the crowd via the public address system.

The Monday Night Football programme will start at the earlier time of 6.30pm to allow for the usual pre-match build-up for the Leicester v Liverpool match before the VAR discussion involving Webb.

PGMOL has issued a number of apologies to Premier League teams over the course of the season in relation to VAR controversies.

However, statistics released last month looking at matches played in the English top-flight since its resumption after the mid-season World Cup painted an improving picture.

According to figures gathered by an independent key match incidents panel – which sits every week and comprises of three former players or coaches, one Premier League representative and someone from referees’ body PGMOL – there were just four incorrect interventions from match rounds 17 to 30.

That is an average of one every 37.5 games in the Premier League. In the match rounds prior to the World Cup in Qatar there were six incorrect interventions – or one every 24.3 matches.

Webb joined PGMOL last year having been general manager at the Professional Referee Organization (PRO) in the United States.

PRO posted weekly reviews of contentious decisions from the most recent Major League Soccer action on its YouTube channel, including the audio of discussions between the on-field officials and the VARs, and Webb spoke last December about his desire to bring greater visibility to the process in England.

“We want to try to change perception a little bit, be a bit more transparent and open,” he said.

“Not everything we did in Major League Soccer will work over here, it is a different environment, but some things will.”

Asked whether fans in England might get to hear audio of the conversations between officials and VARs in some form during the current season, Webb said in December: “I hope we get to that point where we are able to share some of that. I think people will find it interesting.

“Even if people don’t agree with the final decision, if people understand the process and rationale they are much more accepting of the decision. We are not going to please everyone.

“There is probably going to be a world at some point where that communication will be made available. No problem, we’ve got nothing to hide.

“The level of professionalism and the way they communicate is really good over here.

“I am looking forward to drawing that curtain back so everybody can see it.

“It is just giving a better understanding so they don’t face unfair or unwarranted criticism.

“I know the frustrations. I have been to games where the referee has made a decision and you never hear from the ref or anybody around it and there was a mystery over why that decision was made.

“I understand why that causes frustration and even resentment at times. If we can look at ways to deal with that, then great.”

