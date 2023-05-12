Michael Beale says Rangers need to show they can beat Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Michael Beale says Rangers need to show they can beat Celtic

By Press Association
Rangers manager Michael Beale is looking for Old Firm joy (Robert Perry/PA)
Rangers manager Michael Beale is looking for Old Firm joy (Robert Perry/PA)

Michael Beale challenged Rangers to reach their highest heights in the final Old Firm game of the season at Ibrox on Saturday.

The Rangers boss has not won in four games against the cinch Premiership champions since taking over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst in November and the Light Blues have failed to register a victory in the last six Glasgow derbies.

Beale is looking for a marker win against their city rivals to end the sequence of disappointment and take into the start of next season, where as runners-up the club will go into Champions League qualifiers.

“In the main I have been pleased,” said the former QPR manager.

“We have had a couple of really sore results and sore days since I have come in but in terms of attitude and commitment, I can’t fault that.

“It is important that we start to show that we can win against opponents of similar level or a higher level than us.

“That’s the challenge for this group, now and in the next four or five months, to prove that in the days when the game is in balance that we have the big moments and in games in Europe where you might see another team’s name and you might think their squad is worth more or whatnot, that this team stands up and show it.

“They have done it in the past, they have upset the odds in big European games and domestic ones, I would say to this group that they need to start doing it again.”

Beale refused to confirm a new contract for fit-again midfielder Ryan Jack.

But he did say: “The talks are ongoing. I have stated publicly that I would like Ryan to stay so that would probably give you a steer as to where that will end up.”

Asked about reports that Rangers are set to sign 23-year-old Chelsea defender Dujon Sterling, whom Beale coached when the full-back was a kid at the London club, he said: “There is a lot of speculation and names but until anything is concrete we don’t want to talk about any individual players.

“He is a good player but I don’t want to say any more than that.

Beale, who will keep Robby McCrorie in goal at the expense of veteran keeper Allan McGregor and will be without Ben Davies and Ryan Kent, was more expansive about outgoing striker Alfredo Morelos, whom he criticised last week following the 1-0 win over Aberdeen at Ibrox.

The Colombia striker came off the bench with Scott Arfield, Glen Kamara and Scott Wright just after Todd Cantwell’s winning goal and Beale said afterwards: “I think you saw a difference when Alfredo came on in terms of energy but not a positive difference as well.

“Alfredo will still be in the squad and available for selection.

“I spoke to him before I made those comments. I didn’t think it was his best performance in terms of energy. I have not had to say that too much working with him.

“Our relationship is really honest. There is no issue between me and him but like with any player if their energy needs to be better I will say it.

“Alfredo is quite robust, he has lived and worked in Scotland for five or six years.

“A lot worse has been said about Alfredo in that time and I thought he could have made a more positive impact. He is fine. He is a Rangers player until he moves on. There is no drama between me and Alfredo.”

On McCrorie retaining the number-one spot, he said: “I have faith in Robby. He wasn’t available for the majority of time I have been here.

“We are at the stage where it is a moment for Robby to have a run of games and showcase what he has and I thought last week was a good step in the right direction for him. I thought he was excellent.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police and ambulance were at the scene. Image: Ryan Cryle/DC Thomson.
Man, 54, found dead at property in Aberdeen’s west end
2
A sinkhole where Moray Council has closed Fife Street in Dufftown due to its size. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
In pictures: Road closed after sinkhole appears in Moray town
3
Moray MP Douglas Ross is a self-confessed Atomic Kitten fan. Image: DC Thomson/PA
Atomic Kitten confirmed for next year’s MacMoray – and they can’t wait to meet…
4
Megan and Olav Strand have over 5k followers on Instagram after sharing the renovation of their gorgeous granite home in Louisville Avenue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Meet the Aberdeen interior influencers sharing home inspiration across the world
5
Bryan and Joanna Ewen, who are retiring and closing their business which has operated in Aberdeen for more than 100 years. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Readers react to closure of Aberdeen’s oldest furniture store
6
Aberdeen's Dean Windass celebrates a goal against Rangers in 1997. Image: SNS
Pittodrie legends Dean Windass and Eoin Jess to play in Aberdeen again
7
The incident occurred on Tore roundabout. Image: Google Maps.
Pensioner charged following crash involving a car and motorcycle at Tore roundabout
8
Pictured is Lord Provost David Cameron and Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
UEFA award special medal to Aberdeen FC on the day the Gothenburg Greats are…
9
Mark Mackenzie stands outside of Legend Arcade, in the Plantation area of Fort William
A new lease of life: an old shop in Fort William is to become…
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image Kenny Elrick/DC THomson.
Woman plotted to chop off finger of rich ex-husband’s new wife, trial told