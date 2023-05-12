Frank Lampard says Chelsea will only focus on themselves as the season ends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Frank Lampard says Chelsea will only focus on themselves as the season ends

By Press Association
Frank Lampard said pride will be the only motivator for his team during the season’s final weeks (Adam Davy/PA)
Frank Lampard said pride will be the only motivator for his team during the season’s final weeks (Adam Davy/PA)

Frank Lampard said pride will motivate his side in the season’s final weeks rather than the impact Chelsea could have on the fates of other teams.

The Blues are adrift in 11th but could yet have a say in the race for the title, the Champions League and the struggle to avoid relegation with games to come against three of the Premier League’s top four after they face 16th-place Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Victory over Steve Cooper’s Forest at Stamford Bridge would open the door for Lampard’s former club Everton to make headway in their bid to avoid the drop, with three points the difference in a tense four-way fight to stay up.

With Southampton adrift at the bottom, Leeds and Leicester occupy the last two relegation places with Everton and Forest two and three points ahead respectively.

“We play for pride in every game no matter what the consequence for everybody else,” said Lampard, who  was sacked by Everton in January after a year in charge with the team second-bottom of the table. “It’s our consequence that we’re concerned about.

“Everton’s fate is in their own hands at this point, it’s not in my concern. I lived that life last year, I have a lot of connection to the club, the year I had there was a really enjoyable time for me.

Chelsea
Chelsea put their six-game losing run behind them with victory at Bournemouth last Saturday (Adam Davy/PA)

“I support them from afar. It’s not my concern as Chelsea manager. I hope they get the job done because I know what that feeling is.”

After Forest, Chelsea will round off what has been a miserable campaign with games against title-chasing Manchester City at the Etihad and a trip to Old Trafford to face Champions League hopefuls Manchester United, with both opponents in desperate need of wins.

They face Newcastle at home on the final day but Eddie Howe’s team will hope to have already secured their place in the top four by then.

They will be looking to end the season on a relative high after ending a run of six straight defeats under Lampard with a 3-1 win at Bournemouth last Saturday.

The manager was asked whether the mood around Cobham had been transformed by the team’s first win since 11 March when Graham Potter was still in charge.

“In football it can be that simple but you can’t get carried away over a win,” said Lampard. “I could look at defeat and see positives, I could look at a win and see a lot we need to improve. It’s nice for that general feeling of confidence in the building, but in terms of where we want to be it’s a small step.

“Celebrating all week is not going to be the answer. Another game comes in the Premier League with a team fighting for their Premier League lives, we have to match that intensity and desire because those are the rules in the Premier League.”

The Blues will be without Reece James and Mason Mount who are both out for the season, whilst Marc Cucurella and Kalidou Koulibaly are unlikely to play before the final game. Wesley Fofana is back in training and is available for Forest.

The Bournemouth win ended a wretched run that had seen the team score only four times in nine games on their winless run.

“It’s hard to directly compare performances,” said Lampard. “When you take chances, you can win games and a lot of other stuff can be glossed over for good or for bad. We’ve scored from a set piece, we’ve not done that enough this season. We were clinical in the third goal which kills the game. We’ve had opportunities this season to be clinical.

“We’ve had opportunities to be clinical at that end of the pitch, and if you can’t do that it’s hard to get into the top half. You can’t conjure that in a short period, it had to be developed, worked on, recruited.

“But we were more clinical, I thought the performance was good. It’s not a question of taking us to where we want to be in this period, because the time isn’t there.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police and ambulance were at the scene. Image: Ryan Cryle/DC Thomson.
Man, 54, found dead at property in Aberdeen’s west end
2
A sinkhole where Moray Council has closed Fife Street in Dufftown due to its size. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
In pictures: Road closed after sinkhole appears in Moray town
3
Moray MP Douglas Ross is a self-confessed Atomic Kitten fan. Image: DC Thomson/PA
Atomic Kitten confirmed for next year’s MacMoray – and they can’t wait to meet…
4
Megan and Olav Strand have over 5k followers on Instagram after sharing the renovation of their gorgeous granite home in Louisville Avenue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Meet the Aberdeen interior influencers sharing home inspiration across the world
5
Bryan and Joanna Ewen, who are retiring and closing their business which has operated in Aberdeen for more than 100 years. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Readers react to closure of Aberdeen’s oldest furniture store
6
Aberdeen's Dean Windass celebrates a goal against Rangers in 1997. Image: SNS
Pittodrie legends Dean Windass and Eoin Jess to play in Aberdeen again
7
The incident occurred on Tore roundabout. Image: Google Maps.
Pensioner charged following crash involving a car and motorcycle at Tore roundabout
8
Pictured is Lord Provost David Cameron and Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
UEFA award special medal to Aberdeen FC on the day the Gothenburg Greats are…
9
Mark Mackenzie stands outside of Legend Arcade, in the Plantation area of Fort William
A new lease of life: an old shop in Fort William is to become…
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image Kenny Elrick/DC THomson.
Woman plotted to chop off finger of rich ex-husband’s new wife, trial told