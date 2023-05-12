David Raya could leave but is worth £40m-plus – Thomas Frank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Raya could leave but is worth £40m-plus – Thomas Frank

By Press Association
Thomas Frank has admitted David Raya, right, could leave Brentford this summer (John Walton/PA)
Thomas Frank has admitted David Raya, right, could leave Brentford this summer (John Walton/PA)

Thomas Frank has labelled David Raya a “£40million-plus” goalkeeper and admitted he could leave at the end of the season as Brentford face summer struggle to keep key players.

Raya has turned down opportunities to extend his stay at the Gtech Community Stadium, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the 2023-24 season.

And Frank talked up the Brentford number one alongside their top scorer Ivan Toney amidst heavy speculation surrounding both players’ futures.

“There is no doubt that David (Raya) is a case where there is one year left and we will see what will happen. We’re very happy with David here,” Frank said.

“Everyone knows he is a £40m-plus goalkeeper if anyone is interested and we are prepared just like in any position.

“There is a possibility he’ll leave this summer maybe, for the right price, and if that happens then of course we need to be prepared.”

Toney’s 20 goals in the Premier League so far is an improvement on the 12 he got in the previous campaign as Frank lauded the striker’s career path and ability which landed him a 2020 move from Peterborough.

“I love Ivan and I think it’s fantastic what he has achieved here and there’s more to achieve here for him. I’m really really happy he’s a Brentford player,” the Bees boss added.

“He did well in League One, then he did well in the Championship and got promoted, he got 12 Premier League goals last year, now he’s on 20, hopefully getting even more, what is the limit? I think he has good potential.

“I know he’s not 22 (Toney) but look at some of the best strikers in the world, (Robert) Lewandowski, (Karim) Benzema, they seem like fine wines getting better, they know how to be in good positions. I think Ivan will only get better and better.”

Sunday’s opponents West Ham have one foot in the Europa Conference League final after Thursday’s 2-1 semi-final first leg win over AZ Alkmaar but have had a turbulent season in the Premier League.

The Irons, in 15th, have avoided being pulled into any late relegation drama as they sit seven points clear of 18th-placed Leicester.

West Ham manager David Moyes
David Moyes has West Ham on the brink of a European final (Adam Davy/PA)

Frank defended David Moyes despite the Irons manager facing heavy criticism for his side’s sub-par performances throughout the campaign.

“I think they are solid defensively, I think they are very good on the counter, they have some very good offensive players in (Jarrod) Bowen, (Said) Benrahma, (Michail) Antonio or (Danny) Ings if he plays,” he mentioned.

“I’m really impressed with David Moyes’ career and what he’s achieved.”

