Kilmarnock prospect David Watson targeting Scotland debut to make family proud

Kilmarnock midfielder David Watson aims to emulate his mother and play for Scotland.

The 18-year-old this week signed a new contract at Rugby Park after breaking into the first team in recent months.

Watson’s mother, Claire Houston, played for Scotland before he was born and was present when he made his league debut at Ibrox in March.

“It was quite scary to be fair because there were 50,000 people there watching,” he said. “You don’t really know what’s going on.

“You don’t play in front of crowds at reserve-level football so it’s a wee bit daunting to walk out in front of fans.

“Once you get settled and get a few touches of the ball you realise it’s not as bad and it’s good after that.

“My mum, my dad and wee brother were there. It was good to look up and see them in the stand.

“My mum played with Scotland so it’s something that runs in the family and I hope to play for Scotland as well one day and be like her.

“I think my mum was crying when I went on. It was a proud moment. It’s good to make my family proud and hopefully I can keep on making them proud.”

Watson’s new deal runs to 2025 but he is planning on staying at Rugby Park a lot longer.

“I have been here since I was seven and it’s been brilliant so I wouldn’t want to go anywhere else,” the Prestwick teenager said.

“I am happy where I am. I am getting first-team football which I have always wanted here.

“The gaffer has put trust in me to play and I want to stay here as long as I can.

“I look at other players like Rory McKenzie, he is similar to me and he has made 300 appearances so I would look up to someone like him.”

Watson made two appearances in the League Cup at the start of the season and has now played nine first-team games.

“It’s been a good step up, I have been enjoying it, I think I have taken the challenge on quite well,” he said.

“Obviously the gaffer believing in me and putting the trust in me to put me in takes a lot. That has given me a lot of confidence and belief.”

Watson has kept his feet on the ground during his recent rapid rise.

“I don’t really pay attention to social media,” he said. “I have had feedback just from walking by fans so that’s good.

“It’s a really weird feeling (getting recognised) but it’s something that comes with football so you need to get used to it.”