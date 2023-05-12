Kilmarnock prospect David Watson targeting Scotland debut to make family proud

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kilmarnock prospect David Watson targeting Scotland debut to make family proud

By Press Association
David Watson signed a two-year contract extension (Jane Barlow/PA)
David Watson signed a two-year contract extension (Jane Barlow/PA)

Kilmarnock midfielder David Watson aims to emulate his mother and play for Scotland.

The 18-year-old this week signed a new contract at Rugby Park after breaking into the first team in recent months.

Watson’s mother, Claire Houston, played for Scotland before he was born and was present when he made his league debut at Ibrox in March.

“It was quite scary to be fair because there were 50,000 people there watching,” he said. “You don’t really know what’s going on.

“You don’t play in front of crowds at reserve-level football so it’s a wee bit daunting to walk out in front of fans.

“Once you get settled and get a few touches of the ball you realise it’s not as bad and it’s good after that.

“My mum, my dad and wee brother were there. It was good to look up and see them in the stand.

“My mum played with Scotland so it’s something that runs in the family and I hope to play for Scotland as well one day and be like her.

“I think my mum was crying when I went on. It was a proud moment. It’s good to make my family proud and hopefully I can keep on making them proud.”

Watson’s new deal runs to 2025 but he is planning on staying at Rugby Park a lot longer.

“I have been here since I was seven and it’s been brilliant so I wouldn’t want to go anywhere else,” the Prestwick teenager said.

“I am happy where I am. I am getting first-team football which I have always wanted here.

“The gaffer has put trust in me to play and I want to stay here as long as I can.

“I look at other players like Rory McKenzie, he is similar to me and he has made 300 appearances so I would look up to someone like him.”

Watson made two appearances in the League Cup at the start of the season and has now played nine first-team games.

“It’s been a good step up, I have been enjoying it, I think I have taken the challenge on quite well,” he said.

“Obviously the gaffer believing in me and putting the trust in me to put me in takes a lot. That has given me a lot of confidence and belief.”

Watson has kept his feet on the ground during his recent rapid rise.

“I don’t really pay attention to social media,” he said. “I have had feedback just from walking by fans so that’s good.

“It’s a really weird feeling (getting recognised) but it’s something that comes with football so you need to get used to it.”

