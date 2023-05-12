Stephen Robinson says manager of the year nomination is an honour for St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stephen Robinson says manager of the year nomination is an honour for St Mirren

By Press Association
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson is in contention for a top award (PA)
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson is in contention for a top award (PA)

Stephen Robinson is honoured to be nominated for the PFA Scotland manager of the year award but the St Mirren boss is determined the whole club get the main prize of the season by qualifying for Europe.

Robinson has led the Buddies to their first cinch Premiership top-six finish since the split was introduced towards the end of last century and his side are in the hunt for their first foray into Europe for 35 years.

The former Oldham, Motherwell and Morecambe manager said: “It’s an honour. It’s justified not for me but for the club, the board, the staff at the ground and the training ground and the players. They deserve the recognition.

“It’s recognition for everybody on what we have achieved this season. I’m at the head of it so you get the praise for it but ultimately the players have been exceptional.

“It’s the first time in a long, long time that St Mirren have been in the top six, still battling for a place in Europe.

“It’s credit to everyone that we have come through really difficult times which has culminated in a top-six finish and hopefully more.

“We are 1-0 down in the race for Europe and we have to play like that.”

Robinson’s side lost 2-1 to Hibernian in their first post-split fixture after making a poor start at Easter Road and he is trying to ensure they display the fighting mentality they showed after the break when they host Hearts on Saturday.

“I usually play everything down, so it is a must-win,” he said.

“We were 2-0 down at half-time and then we played absolutely brilliant. We played with no fear, we didn’t over-think things, and that’s the way we have to play for 96-97 minutes on Saturday.

“We have to play as if we are 1-0 down. We have to play without fear, be the attacking team, as attacking as we can do with our injury situation with strikers.

“We have absolutely nothing to lose. There was no expectation for us to get this far and I have told the boys we have got our praise for top six now, so we have enjoyed that, let’s go and get more praise and get the recognition the players deserve for trying to get into Europe – 100 per cent it’s a must-win.”

Robinson’s nomination continues the positive press St Mirren have been getting and the Northern Irishman was disappointed to see negative headlines in recent days.

Former St Mirren director Alan Wardrop, who was a key member of fan ownership group SMISA, has been banned from the ground after raising concerns in the media over part-owner Kibble’s actions over a previous attempt to raise funds to build a wellbeing centre in Paisley.

St Mirren last week stated that there had been no plans to build the centre on land owned by the club and charity Kibble stated that confusion had arisen because of an error from the council in relation to a map of the land.

Robinson was disappointed to see Wardrop raise concerns publicly.

“I am right in amongst this football club and I know exactly what happens,” he said. “I work closely with Jim Gillespie who is part of the Kibble ownership and I work closely with SMISA and I have had nothing but support and direction. Everybody is puling in the same direction at this football club.

“It’s unnecessary in probably the biggest week in the club’s history for 30-40 years, really unnecessary negativity that we don’t need and players that we are trying to sign don’t need to read about.

“We are not having any of that. As a football staff we are not having any of that. We are a positive group of people.”

There was further positive news for Robinson after 21-year-old Lewis Jamieson signed a one-year contract.

Robinson said: “Lewis came back from Airdrie, he had lost his way a little bit in terms of fitness levels and application, and what a turnaround.

“He reminds me a little bit of Ethan (Erhahon). When I came in he looked a little bit lost but his work ethic and quality is there for everyone to see.”

