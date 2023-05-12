Interim boss Steven MacLean has given St Johnstone fresh energy – James Brown

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone full-back James Brown has praised interim manager Steven MacLean with giving the team fresh energy and tactical impetus.

Saints have secured four points from two games since MacLean stepped up following the departure of Callum Davidson and can take a huge step towards cinch Premiership survival if they beat Motherwell in Perth on Saturday.

Brown said: “Macca has come in as gaffer and given us almost a fresh voice and energy more than anything.

“We know our roles on the pitch and feel we have enough quality which I think we’re beginning to show now.

“For me, the change of shape suits a lot of the players and what our skill sets are.

“He’s given us the kick-start we needed to get going again. For me, the bare minimum we can do is run as hard as we can and be hard to beat. I feel we got back to doing that these last few games.

“We’ll take confidence from the Dundee United game. Like United were, Motherwell come into the game in a good run of form.

“We’ve started to turn the corner and we will try TO replicate what we have done the last few games.

“If we manage that we give ourselves every chance of taking another three points.”