Lyall Cameron commits future to Dundee

Dundee have secured the services of highly-regarded midfielder Lyall Cameron on a new two-year deal.

The homegrown 20-year-old was instrumental in the Dens Park side winning the cinch Championship this season, scoring 14 goals and being named the club’s player of the year.

There were fears among supporters that Dundee may lose their prized asset as his previous deal expired this summer and he had been linked with other clubs, but the Dark Blues have moved to tie him down until 2025.

Dundee are currently searching for a new manager after Gary Bowyer left earlier this week, just days after securing the team’s return to the Premiership.