Kevin van Veen keeps streak going as Motherwell push St Johnstone towards danger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Kevin van Veen keeps streak going as Motherwell push St Johnstone towards danger

By Press Association
Kevin van Veen scored again (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Kevin van Veen scored again (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Kevin van Veen scored for the eighth consecutive game as Motherwell moved into seventh place in the cinch Premiership and left St Johnstone in relegation peril.

The Dutchman dinked home a re-taken penalty in the 52nd minute at McDiarmid Park after having his initial effort saved.

Motherwell survived a brief spell of late pressure before Mikael Mandron’s stoppage-time goal sealed a 2-0 victory which removes any lingering doubt about the Lanarkshire side’s top-flight status.

Van Veen has scored 11 goals in eight matches and 26 in total this season, while his 22-goal Premiership haul leaves him just two short of fellow PFA Scotland player of the year nominee Kyogo Furuhashi.

The only concern for the visiting support was the sight of the forward limping slightly with an apparent foot knock after being taken off late on.

Saints could not manage any shots on target and are only three points ahead of 11th spot with three games left and five ahead of bottom club Dundee United after Steven MacLean suffered his first defeat in three matches as interim boss.

Both sides made one change because of the absence of St Johnstone midfielder Melker Hallberg and Motherwell wing-back Max Johnston. Former Well attacker Jamie Murphy and Stephen O’Donnell came in.

There was little in the way of first-half action but Van Veen was at the centre of it. The Dutchman shot not far over from 22 yards with his left foot and had a goal disallowed for offside.

Motherwell’s Dan Casey had the only shot on target in the first half while Saints midfielder Graham Carey twice shot over the bar from half chances.

The breakthrough came out of the blue as Andy Considine tried to nip in front of O’Donnell just inside the box after Van Veen had helped the ball on. The wing-back got his body in the way and referee Grant Irvine pointed to the spot as soon as the Motherwell player went down.

Remi Matthews saved Van Veen’s initial spot-kick but referee Irvine quickly signalled a VAR check and soon pointed to the spot again for an encroachment.

Matthews dived the same way but his time Van Veen chipped down the middle of the goal.

The Dutchman soon threatened again after being left one-on-one with Considine but Matthews held his stabbed effort.

Stevie May and Drey Wright were off target from two decent openings for Saints, who lost Considine following a collision with Matthews.

Interim manager Steven MacLean brought on Chris Kane in the 84th minute as the striker made his first appearance since January 2022 and St Johnstone forced some corners but could not capitalise.

The win was wrapped up in the third minute of added time when Mandron finished from six yards after getting the ball back from Blair Spittal’s low cross.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police and ambulance were at the scene. Image: Ryan Cryle/DC Thomson.
Man, 54, found dead at property in Aberdeen’s west end
2
The large sinkhole first appeared in Dufftown on Thursday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
In pictures: Road to be closed for a week after sinkhole appears in Moray…
3
Moray MP Douglas Ross is a self-confessed Atomic Kitten fan. Image: DC Thomson/PA
Atomic Kitten confirmed for next year’s MacMoray – and they can’t wait to meet…
4
Megan and Olav Strand have over 5k followers on Instagram after sharing the renovation of their gorgeous granite home in Louisville Avenue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Meet the Aberdeen interior influencers sharing home inspiration across the world
5
Bryan and Joanna Ewen, who are retiring and closing their business which has operated in Aberdeen for more than 100 years. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Readers react to closure of Aberdeen’s oldest furniture store
6
Aberdeen's Dean Windass celebrates a goal against Rangers in 1997. Image: SNS
Pittodrie legends Dean Windass and Eoin Jess to play in Aberdeen again
7
The incident occurred on Tore roundabout. Image: Google Maps.
Pensioner charged following crash involving a car and motorcycle at Tore roundabout
8
Pictured is Lord Provost David Cameron and Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
UEFA award special medal to Aberdeen FC on the day the Gothenburg Greats are…
9
Mark Mackenzie stands outside of Legend Arcade, in the Plantation area of Fort William
A new lease of life: an old shop in Fort William is to become…
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image Kenny Elrick/DC THomson.
Woman plotted to chop off finger of rich ex-husband’s new wife, trial told