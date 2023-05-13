Lawrence Shankland scores from the spot to snatch Hearts a point at St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lawrence Shankland scores from the spot to snatch Hearts a point at St Mirren

By Press Association
Lawrence Shankland earned Hearts a point (Steve Welsh/PA)
Lawrence Shankland earned Hearts a point (Steve Welsh/PA)

Lawrence Shankland netted a stoppage-time penalty to earn 10-man Hearts a 2-2 draw away to St Mirren.

First-half goals from Joe Shaughnessy and Ryan Strain had Stephen Robinson’s men well in control at half-time.

Josh Ginnelly got one back for the visitors before Peter Haring was shown a straight red card.

Hearts, though, kept battling and Shankland rolled in a late spot-kick to earn the visitors a point.

St Mirren made two changes from the team beaten by Hibernian. Out went Declan Gallagher and Charles Dunne, replaced by Shaughnessy and Richard Taylor.

Hearts, in turn, made just one alteration to their starting line-up after losing to Celtic. Out went the suspended Alex Cochrane, his place taken by Andy Halliday.

It took until the 19th minute before either goalkeeper had a save to make, Zander Clark comfortably fielding Strain’s long-range effort.

The home side were starting to dominate by this point and Toby Sibbick did well to block a goalbound Alex Greive shot.

St Mirren did have the ball in the net through Alex Gogic following a free-kick but Greive was offside in the build-up.

The home side, though, would not be denied after 36 minutes. Scott Tanser’s corner was headed back across goal by Gogic and Shaughnessy could not miss as he tapped in from a matter of yards.

Saints could have doubled their lead after Greive teed up Curtis Main only for Clark to make a terrific save to deny him.

The home side did go two up deep into first-half stoppage time. James Hill was penalised for going in high and late on Mark O’Hara and Strain swept the subsequent free-kick low past Clark at his near post.

If the goalkeeper was in any way at fault there he made up for it early in the second half with two stunning saves, the first to push a Strain shot over his crossbar and then the second to block a Shaughnessy header.

Hearts gave themselves a lifeline in the 73rd minute when Nathaniel Atkinson’s back-post cross was tapped in by Ginnelly.

But the visitors’ prospects took a dip minutes later when they were reduced to 10 men. Haring was late on O’Hara and referee David Dickinson produced the red card – with VAR upholding the decision.

St Mirren could have wrapped it up with a late third but Thierry Small’s low shot was well saved by Clark with his legs.

And that proved costly when Ryan Flynn pushed over Ginnelly in the box and Shankland converted the penalty.

