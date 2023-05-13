Barry Robson hails Aberdeen’s battling qualities after holding Hibernian to draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Robson hails Aberdeen’s battling qualities after holding Hibernian to draw

By Press Association
Barry Robson’s Aberdeen held Hibernian to a goalless draw (Robert Perry/PA)
Barry Robson’s Aberdeen held Hibernian to a goalless draw (Robert Perry/PA)

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson praised the battling qualities of his side as they survived a poor performance to earn a point from a goalless draw at home to Hibernian that keeps them in pole position to finish third in the cinch Premiership.

On a day which started with a celebration of the club’s ‘Gothenburg Greats’, the Dons were poor on the pitch and had Kelle Roos to thank for a penalty save which earned them a point.

Hibs had been the better side throughout, but a goal never looked like coming until a penalty call from VAR referee Andrew Dallas saw Roos save Kevin Nisbet’s resultant spot-kick.

The home side ended with a number of players visibly nursing knocks and niggles, and Robson said: “I’m proud of the players and what they’ve given us. Over this last three months they’ve been outstanding.

“It was a big emotional game but we’ve kept another clean sheet. In football you don’t always play well and the most pleasing fact is that they dig in and fight and they come out with a point.

“I’m so pleased on that side of it because we didn’t have a good day and the boy didn’t play well. Can I sit here and get angry after what they’ve given me? No chance.

“I’m happy that we maintained our position. We kept a clean sheet and we move on.”

The sides traded blows until the 75th minute when a Hibs corner saw Elie Youan head off the crossbar and substitute Harry McKirdy’s strike seemingly come off the post.

However, VAR subsequently showed a Hayden Coulson handball and a spot-kick was awarded.

Nisbet stepped up confidently but his drive straight down the middle was saved by the legs of Roos, who survived a subsequent VAR check as to whether he had come off his line and the Dons support were suddenly alive again.

Hibernian boss Lee Johnson was also taking the positives from his side’s performance, saying: “I thought we were outstanding. I was super proud on a tactical level.

“Aberdeen have been on a good run but I honestly thought it was total domination. If that was a boxing match, it would have been stopped.

“Of course, they have threats, from set plays and areas like that. I didn’t think we produced enough quality in the final third, particularly in the first half.”

As well as the penalty, VAR also checked a nasty high challenge from Josh Campbell on Liam Scales which left both requiring treatment, but ultimately the Hibs man received only a yellow card.

Johnson added: “I was a bit worried as to whether Josh was going to be sent off.

“It was a high challenge but he was facing the wrong way so I understand why he wasn’t. Then obviously the key match moment never went our way.”

