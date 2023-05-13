Ian Evatt confident after Bolton hit back to draw first leg against Barnsley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ian Evatt confident after Bolton hit back to draw first leg against Barnsley

By Press Association
Ian Evatt’s side came back to secure a draw (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Ian Evatt’s side came back to secure a draw (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Bolton are in a strong position to book a second Wembley trip in six weeks, boss Ian Evatt insisted after his side’s play-off draw with Barnsley.

The EFL Trophy winners failed to secure a first-leg advantage in their semi-final and were grateful as leading marksman Dion Charles scrambled in an equaliser after Nicky Cadden’s 64th-minute opener had put Barnsley in the driving seat ahead of next Friday’s return at Oakwell.

Trotters keeper James Trafford, in his final home appearance before returning to Manchester City, produced some vital saves either side of the goals.

Evatt described his team’s first-half display as “shy and timid” but said defiantly: “I know we can play a lot better. I feel really positive.

“Maybe last night’s result (Peterborough’s 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday) had an impact because it looked like we were playing in our shells.

“There was a huge amount of nerves and that result effected everyone’s mindset because no one wanted to lose it in the first leg.

“Once the goal went in the shackles came off. All of a sudden we sparked into life and had more possession and more control.

“Barnsley will feel they are in a strong position. But I feel we are in a strong position.

“There will be more onus on them being the home team, more pressure and we are a dangerous team when the spaces become bigger.”

On Trafford’s performance, Evatt said: “James made some wonderful saves. He is the best goalie in the league for a reason and that’s what he does.

“He is a brilliant young keeper and I believe he will go to the very top.”

Opposite number Harry Isted had less to keep him occupied. And when he tried to cut out Randell Williams’ cross, he could only push the ball out for Charles to score.

Trafford continued to thwart Barnsley with a double save from Bobby Thomas while Barnsley skipper Mads Andersen ensured there were no further goals with a fine block from Wanderers substitute Dan N’Lundulu.

“We did enough to win the game,” insisted Barnsley boss Michael Duff. “It was a disciplined performance against a very good team.

“Their goal came from nothing and we had some good chances and the keeper made some good saves.

“It is a sign of our performance that there is a tinge of disappointment that we didn’t do enough to shade it.

“Even after (their goal) we still had enough chances to go on and win it: lots of corners, lots of shots.

“But next Friday will be a tight and similar sort of affair. I said to the players, ‘don’t think the job is done now’. There will be no back-slapping.

“Last time they came to our place they beat us 3-0. There are 90 minutes of the season left so we still have to give it everything again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police and ambulance were at the scene. Image: Ryan Cryle/DC Thomson.
Man, 54, found dead at property in Aberdeen’s west end
2
The large sinkhole first appeared in Dufftown on Thursday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
In pictures: Road to be closed for a week after sinkhole appears in Moray…
3
Moray MP Douglas Ross is a self-confessed Atomic Kitten fan. Image: DC Thomson/PA
Atomic Kitten confirmed for next year’s MacMoray – and they can’t wait to meet…
4
Megan and Olav Strand have over 5k followers on Instagram after sharing the renovation of their gorgeous granite home in Louisville Avenue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Meet the Aberdeen interior influencers sharing home inspiration across the world
5
Bryan and Joanna Ewen, who are retiring and closing their business which has operated in Aberdeen for more than 100 years. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Readers react to closure of Aberdeen’s oldest furniture store
6
Aberdeen's Dean Windass celebrates a goal against Rangers in 1997. Image: SNS
Pittodrie legends Dean Windass and Eoin Jess to play in Aberdeen again
7
The incident occurred on Tore roundabout. Image: Google Maps.
Pensioner charged following crash involving a car and motorcycle at Tore roundabout
8
Pictured is Lord Provost David Cameron and Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
UEFA award special medal to Aberdeen FC on the day the Gothenburg Greats are…
9
Mark Mackenzie stands outside of Legend Arcade, in the Plantation area of Fort William
A new lease of life: an old shop in Fort William is to become…
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image Kenny Elrick/DC THomson.
Woman plotted to chop off finger of rich ex-husband’s new wife, trial told