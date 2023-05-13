Matt Smith gives Salford slender advantage over Stockport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matt Smith gives Salford slender advantage over Stockport

By Press Association
Matt Smith (left) gave Salford the edge (Richard Sellers/PA)
Matt Smith (left) gave Salford the edge (Richard Sellers/PA)

Salford claimed the advantage over local rivals Stockport with a 1-0 win in the first leg of their League Two play-off semi-final at the Peninsula Stadium.

The hosts were much the better side on the night – and the shot statistics bore that out – but all they could muster was the single first-half goal from experienced striker Matt Smith.

Neil Wood’s side could well go on to rue not taking a healthier advantage into next Saturday’s second leg, although they did condemn County to their first defeat since February.

There was a terrific atmosphere ahead of the tie between two close neighbours.

The Ammies, who ended the regular campaign four points behind fourth-placed Stockport, made the early running.

Conor McAleny saw an early effort from distance deflected behind, while County goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe then had to charge off his line to bravely deny veteran Adrian Mariappa.

It was taking Stockport time to settle into a decent rhythm and they were denied by the woodwork with their first meaningful attack in the 16th minute.

Connor Evans’ initial strike was superbly parried by keeper Alex Cairns, with skipper Ryan Croasdale then thumping the crossbar from the follow-up.

Barely a minute later the hosts notched what proved to be the evening’s winner.

Elliot Watt swung over a perfect cross for Smith and he out-jumped Fraser Horsfall before powering home a header from six yards.

It was almost two just past the half-hour mark when Hinchliffe was forced to dive full length to keep out Stevie Mallan’s superb curling free-kick.

Salford, chasing a potential fifth promotion in only nine years, had dominated the opening 45 minutes, but their advantage remained at just the one goal when referee Tom Nield blew for half-time.

The theme continued into the second period, with Salford on the attack from the off.

They went close with the first opportunity following the restart, with Smith teeing up Callum Hendry for a low drive which Hinchliffe saved well.

Stockport passes were going astray, while hosts Salford were collectively tidy in possession and looked much more of a threat.

Just before the hour mark, Hendry was again afforded plenty of space just outside the Stockport box, but this time he blazed high and wide.

Stockport boss Dave Challinor made a couple of attacking changes in a bid to light a much-needed spark, but Salford’s back-line were comfortably repelling any threat thrown at them.

At the other end the Ammies almost bagged a second when Hinchliffe produced a brilliant diving stop to keep out McAleny’s strike.

Stockport upped their tempo somewhat in the closing stages, with subs Isaac Olaofe and Ryan Rydel both going close, but they could not find an equaliser they would arguably scarcely have deserved.

