Neil Wood pleased to be ahead but knows Salford have work to do at Stockport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Neil Wood pleased to be ahead but knows Salford have work to do at Stockport

By Press Association
Neil Wood was frustrated Salford only scored one goal (Richard Sellers/PA)
Neil Wood was frustrated Salford only scored one goal (Richard Sellers/PA)

Salford boss Neil Wood knows his team “still have a job to do” after they beat Stockport 1-0 in the League Two play-off semi-final first leg at the Peninsula Stadium.

Experienced striker Matt Smith bagged the decisive goal in the first half to hand the Ammies a slender lead ahead of next Saturday’s second clash back at Edgeley Park.

Wood said: “I guess I’m pleased with a 1-0, although it probably could and should have been more than that.

“We had two or three other good chances which we should have stuck away, so it’s possibly a bit frustrating we didn’t capitalise a bit more.

“I’m pleased with the way we played tonight, but it certainly won’t be an easy task for us next weekend.

“We’re looking forward to it and the lads definitely won’t be phased by playing in front of a big crowd over there.

“We’ve still got a job to do, but this team is learning all the time and we’ll go to Stockport with no fear.”

Wood went on to salute former Leeds, Fulham and Millwall hit-man Smith, whose predatory goal was his 12th of the season.

“He’s got that big-match experience,” added Wood.

“You certainly see the best of him in those kind of situations.

“It was a quality assist, a really good delivery from the cross and once it feel to Smudge I felt confident he’d stick his chance away.”

Salford dominated the opening 45 minutes at the Peninsula Stadium, but Stockport restricted them to just the one-goal advantage by the interval.

Smith struck the decisive effort after 16 minutes as he headed home Elliot Watt’s out-swinging cross.

Although the visitors rallied somewhat after the restart, they struggled to create anything clear-cut and Salford hung on to their slender advantage without too much difficulty.

This was a first loss since February for Stockport and their boss Dave Challinor remains confident ahead of the second leg.

He said: “We’ll take on the second leg in the same attacking way we have done throughout the season.

“We’ve been very consistent all the way through and we’ve ground out some big results when we’ve needed to.

“I think it’s 10 times we’ve won by two goals or more this season so far, so we’ve got to go and do that again now.

“This just goes to show how close this league is, though.

“I think all the four teams in the play-offs are so evenly matched, so that means whoever wins the big prize, it’s going to be fine margins.

“It was a close game tonight, a really edgy game at times, but it was important for us that we leave here tonight still very much in the tie.

“We now know exactly what we need to do next Saturday, and the lads have got the belief that we can get through to Wembley.

“It’s going to be a brilliant atmosphere at Edgeley Park, so it’s up to us now to get the job done.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police and ambulance were at the scene. Image: Ryan Cryle/DC Thomson.
Man, 54, found dead at property in Aberdeen’s west end
2
The large sinkhole first appeared in Dufftown on Thursday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
In pictures: Road to be closed for a week after sinkhole appears in Moray…
3
Moray MP Douglas Ross is a self-confessed Atomic Kitten fan. Image: DC Thomson/PA
Atomic Kitten confirmed for next year’s MacMoray – and they can’t wait to meet…
4
Megan and Olav Strand have over 5k followers on Instagram after sharing the renovation of their gorgeous granite home in Louisville Avenue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Meet the Aberdeen interior influencers sharing home inspiration across the world
5
Bryan and Joanna Ewen, who are retiring and closing their business which has operated in Aberdeen for more than 100 years. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Readers react to closure of Aberdeen’s oldest furniture store
6
Aberdeen's Dean Windass celebrates a goal against Rangers in 1997. Image: SNS
Pittodrie legends Dean Windass and Eoin Jess to play in Aberdeen again
7
The incident occurred on Tore roundabout. Image: Google Maps.
Pensioner charged following crash involving a car and motorcycle at Tore roundabout
8
Pictured is Lord Provost David Cameron and Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
UEFA award special medal to Aberdeen FC on the day the Gothenburg Greats are…
9
Mark Mackenzie stands outside of Legend Arcade, in the Plantation area of Fort William
A new lease of life: an old shop in Fort William is to become…
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image Kenny Elrick/DC THomson.
Woman plotted to chop off finger of rich ex-husband’s new wife, trial told