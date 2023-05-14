Police charge Leeds fan with assault over Eddie Howe confrontation

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Leeds fan who confronted Newcastle manager Eddie Howe late in Saturday’s Premier League draw has been charged with assault by West Yorkshire Police.

Leeds have banned the supporter for life after he climbed out of the stands at Elland Road and entered the technical area where the altercation with Howe took place, before he was quickly led away.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that the man has been charged with assault and will appear before magistrates in July.

A statement from the force read: “Police have charged a man with assault and entering the field of play following an incident at Elland Road football stadium during the Leeds United versus Newcastle United football match yesterday.

“The man has been bailed to appear before magistrates on 21 July.”

Later on Sunday, Leeds released a statement reinforcing that “unacceptable” online abuse is not welcome after Patrick Bamford and his family received threats.

The striker missed a penalty and soon after Callum Wilson made it 1-1 when he convert from the spot at the other end.

The statement from the club read: “Overnight Patrick Bamford and his family have received completely unacceptable online abuse including several threats via Twitter.

Patrick Bamford missed a penalty against Newcastle (Mike Egerton/PA)

“The time for this behaviour to stop is now.

“Those making threats do not reflect our fan base and are not welcome at our club.

“We would like to thank all those supporters who have reached out to Patrick and his family to show their support.”