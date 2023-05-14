Remco Evenepoel pips Geraint Thomas to Giro time trial victory by a second

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Remco Evenepoel pips Geraint Thomas to Giro time trial victory by a second

By Press Association
Remco Evenepoel is back at the top of the Giro d’Italia general classification (Gian Mattia D’Alberto/AP)
Remco Evenepoel is back at the top of the Giro d’Italia general classification (Gian Mattia D’Alberto/AP)

Remco Evenepoel reclaimed the Giro d’Italia pink jersey after dramatically edging out Geraint Thomas by a single second in the stage nine time trial.

Thomas looked to have done enough when he beat fellow Briton and Ineos Grenadiers team-mate Tao Geoghegan Hart by the same margin in the 35-kilometre race from Savignano sul Rubicone to Cesena on Sunday afternoon.

But Evenepoel flew out of the traps and, despite appreciably slowing after the first time check, the Belgian had enough in the tank to pip Thomas by crossing the line in 41 minutes and 24 seconds.

Evenepoel, who led the general classification for the first three stages, is now back in pink ahead of Monday’s rest day, with Thomas his closest challenger 45 seconds behind the Soudal–Quick-Step rider.

“I don’t think I paced it very well,” Evenepoel said. “I started too fast and my second part wasn’t that great.

“I found some better legs in the technical part because I could recover a bit. I wasn’t feeling too well in the second part with the head wind. It’s another stage win, but it wasn’t my best time trial.

“To go to the mountains with the advantage I have now is pretty good, but Ineos for sure will have some plans to attack me.

“But we have a strong team and a lot of confidence. I will have to recover well because my last two stages weren’t my best days. Firstly I want to enjoy this victory.”

Thomas remains without a stage win at the Giro and reflected ruefully on his fourth runner-up finish in the event’s time trial, having come second twice in 2012 and once in 2017.

“It’s nice to be getting better, but to be so close to the win kind of hurts,” he said.

“A few too many seconds for my liking, but it’s good to be in it anyway. Myself and Teo right up there looks good for the next part of the race.”

Team Jumbo–Visma rider Primoz Roglic sits third in the general classification, 47 seconds adrift of the lead, with Hart fourth, a further three seconds back.

Previous leader Andreas Leknessund now sits in sixth place overall.

