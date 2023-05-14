Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou named manager of the year at PFA Scotland Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou named manager of the year at PFA Scotland Awards

By Press Association
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou and striker Kyogo Furuhashi completed a double at the PFA Scotland Awards (Jane Barlow/PA)
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou and striker Kyogo Furuhashi have enjoyed a double success at the PFA Scotland Awards.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou and striker Kyogo Furuhashi have enjoyed a double success at the PFA Scotland Awards.

Postecoglou was named Manager of the Year by his peers at the ceremony on Sunday evening, during which a special merit award went to former St Mirren, Aberdeen and Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Australian was honoured after guiding his club to back-to-back top-flight titles as they chase a domestic treble.

He saw off competition from fellow Premiership boss Stephen Robinson of St Mirren, Dunfermline’s James McPake and Stirling Albion’s Darren Young.

Kyogo took the cinch Premiership Player of the Year title after scoring 30 goals in all competitions, 24 of them in the league to sit at the top of the charts.

He was one of three Bhoys men nominated along with Japanese team-mate Reo Hatate and last season’s winner Callum McGregor after the club surged to a second successive title, with Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen completing the shortlist.

In addition, Celtic frontman Jota claimed the Goal of the Season prize for his sublime chip in the 4-0 home victory over Old Firm rivals Rangers in September.

The Ibrox club’s midfielder Malik Tillman, who has scored 10 league goals this season, was named Young Player of the Year.

Tillman was nominated along with Celtic duo Liel Abada – last year’s winner – and Matt O’Riley joined by Rangers midfielder Malik Tillman and Albion Rovers’ Charlie Reilly, who scored 24 goals despite the Cliftonhill side finishing bottom of League Two.

