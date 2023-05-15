Chelsea close in on appointing Mauricio Pochettino as club’s new manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chelsea close in on appointing Mauricio Pochettino as club’s new manager

By Press Association
Chelsea hope to push through a deal to bring former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino to the club (Adam Davy/PA)
Chelsea hope to push through a deal to bring former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino to the club (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea are closing in on Mauricio Pochettino as they attempt to land a long-term replacement for Graham Potter.

The PA news agency understands the Blues are in talks with the 51-year-old former Tottenham and Paris St Germain boss over the vacancy created by Potter’s untimely exit last month, but that an agreement is yet to be formalised.

Frank Lampard has been in interim charge since, but the team have won just one of the eight games they have played under him in his second spell at the helm, a run which culminated in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino took former club Tottenham to the Champions League final
Mauricio Pochettino took former club Tottenham to the Champions League final (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Chelsea have three Premier League fixtures remaining – against Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle – and want their new boss in place once the campaign is over.

The Blues have endured a desperately disappointing season despite substantial investment in the playing squad and sit in 11th place having managed just 11 wins in 35 league games.

Julian Nagelsmann was the initial favourite to replace Potter, but they turned to Lampard, who was in charge from July 2019 until January 2021 following a glittering playing career with the club, to see out the rest of the season.

Potter was jettisoned just seven months into a five-year contract, but Chelsea have also struggled under their former midfield general, who at one stage oversaw a six-game losing run in all competitions.

Former Argentina international Pochettino enjoyed a five-year spell at Tottenham, guiding them to the Champions League final in 2019, but has been out of the game since being shown the door by Paris St Germain last summer.

If – as expected – he is appointed by Chelsea, he will inherit an expensively assembled, but under-performing squad who will not have European football next season.

