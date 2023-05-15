The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield crossed the finish line of the 2023 Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon (Danny Lawson/PA)
Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield crossed the finish line of the 2023 Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon (Danny Lawson/PA)

Southampton were relegated from the Premier League on Saturday after losing to Fulham, while Arsenal’s title hopes took a blow following their defeat by Brighton.

Barcelona secured their first LaLiga title since 2019 with a 4-2 win against Espanyol and Chelsea Women earned their third successive FA Cup.

Kevin Sinfield carried Rob Burrow over the finish line at the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon and Novak Djokovic reached the last 16 of the Italian Open.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.

Southampton
Southampton were relegated into the Sky Bet Championship after being beaten 2-0 by Fulham (Adam Davy/PA)
Notts County
Notts County ended their four-year absence from the English Football League with a penalty shootout win against Chesterfield (John Walton/PA)
Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield
Kevin Sinfield kisses Rob Burrow as he carries him across the finish line during the 2023 Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon (Danny Lawson/PA)
St. Helens v Salford Red Devils – Betfred Super League – Totally Wicked Stadium
St Helens’ fans celebrated James Roby’s club-record 532nd appearance as they beat Salford 26-12 (Richard Sellers/PA)
Sam Kerr
Sam Kerr celebrated with some acrobatics after scoring to earn Chelsea their third consecutive FA Cup with a win against Manchester United (Adam Davy/PA)
Italy Tennis Open
Novak Djokovic progressed to the last 16 of the Italian Open with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 victory over Grigor Dimitrov (Andrew Medichini/AP)
Arsenal v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes continued to fade after losing to Brighton (Tim Goode/PA)
Spain Soccer La Liga
Barcelona enjoyed their LaLiga title victory after beating Espanyol 4-2 (Joan Monfort/AP)

