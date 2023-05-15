Football rumours: Roberto De Zerbi expects Brighton duo to leave

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

What the papers say

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has admitted he expects key midfield duo Moises Caicedo, 21, and Alexis Mac Allister, 24, to leave the club this summer, the Metro reports. It comes despite the Seagulls’ 3-0 win at Arsenal on Sunday boosting their hopes of European football next season.

The same paper writes that Chelsea’s incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino is targeting four signings in his first summer in charge, including a “sensational swoop” for Tottenham striker Harry Kane. West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, Brighton’s Mac Allister and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez are also reportedly on his wish list.

Mauricio Pochettino (Adam Davy/PA)

Elsewhere, the Sun reports Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst is planning to hold talks with Burnley manager Vincent Kompany once the 30-year-old striker’s loan spell ends. The Dutchman has failed to prove his goalscoring ability at the Red Devils since joining them on loan in January.

And Thiago Silva’s wife Belle has confirmed the defender intends to stay at Chelsea next season, the Evening Standard says. The 38-year-old was rumoured to be considering returning to Fluminense, the Brazilian club where he began his youth career as a 14-year-old.

Social media round-up

Gavi denies links with PL clubs and his possible summer exit: “This is the first title here, this is the club of my dreams — it’s Barça”. 🔵🔴 #FCB “I hope there will be many more”, told FCBTV. pic.twitter.com/QHQ0gRXNKp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 14, 2023

Mauricio Pochettino needs 'a miracle' to keep Chelsea star with relations at all-time low | @andydillon70 https://t.co/A2r9dtfyuv pic.twitter.com/oHaZ9f22E0 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) May 14, 2023

Players to watch

France’s Adrien Rabiot (Martin Rickett/PA)

Adrien Rabiot: French outlet L’Equipe reports Manchester United are back in the hunt for the 28-year-old midfielder as he approaches the end of his contract at Juventus.

Kylian Mbappe: Marca says Real Madrid remain interested in signing the 24-year-old striker from Paris St Germain.