Football rumours: Roberto De Zerbi expects Brighton duo to leave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Roberto De Zerbi expects Brighton duo to leave

By Press Association
Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi (Adam Davy/PA)
Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi (Adam Davy/PA)

What the papers say

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has admitted he expects key midfield duo Moises Caicedo, 21, and Alexis Mac Allister, 24, to leave the club this summer, the Metro reports. It comes despite the Seagulls’ 3-0 win at Arsenal on Sunday boosting their hopes of European football next season.

The same paper writes that Chelsea’s incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino is targeting four signings in his first summer in charge, including a “sensational swoop” for Tottenham striker Harry Kane. West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, Brighton’s Mac Allister and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez are also reportedly on his wish list.

File photo dated 08-05-2019 of Mauricio Pochettino
Mauricio Pochettino (Adam Davy/PA)

Elsewhere, the Sun reports Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst is planning to hold talks with Burnley manager Vincent Kompany once the 30-year-old striker’s loan spell ends. The Dutchman has failed to prove his goalscoring ability at the Red Devils since joining them on loan in January.

And Thiago Silva’s wife Belle has confirmed the defender intends to stay at Chelsea next season, the Evening Standard says. The 38-year-old was rumoured to be considering returning to Fluminense, the Brazilian club where he began his youth career as a 14-year-old.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

France’s Adrien Rabiot applauds the fans
France’s Adrien Rabiot (Martin Rickett/PA)

Adrien Rabiot: French outlet L’Equipe reports Manchester United are back in the hunt for the 28-year-old midfielder as he approaches the end of his contract at Juventus.

Kylian Mbappe: Marca says Real Madrid remain interested in signing the 24-year-old striker from Paris St Germain.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at Aberdeen Gateway Business Park.
Travellers spotted trying to gain access to Aberdeen business park and football pitch –…
2
Daniel Avis admitted driving his Audi while more than twice the drink-drive limit. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Head chef who crashed while more than twice drink-drive limit reported himself to police
3
Men's half marathon winner Stephen Molloy crossing the finish line at Run Garioch. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
In pictures: Runners out in force for Run Garioch 2023
4
Architect Douglas Forrest is on a mission to save Wardhouse Estate near Insch, an abandoned mansion left to the elements for 60 years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Drone / Mini 2 / DJI
Exclusive: Global millionaires eyeing up abandoned Wardhouse mansion near Insch as ‘dream home’
5
Aberdeen's Pittodrie Stadium.
Leeds United linked with move for 16-year-old Aberdeen defender
6
Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi (Adam Davy/PA)
Weekend court roll – a violent family and justice at last for drowned fish…
7
Gina Adie is facing a rates increase of more than £9,000 for her West End shop. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen shop could close unless business rates revised, says owner
8
The view of Seamount Court from the municipal West North Street multi-storey car park in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Levelling ‘deteriorating’ Aberdeen multi-storey flats could be cheaper than modernisation
2
9
Police and ambulance were at the scene. Image: Ryan Cryle/DC Thomson.
Man, 54, found dead at property in Aberdeen’s west end
10
Emergency services at Ness Bank. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.
Incident in Inverness as emergency services called to Ness Bank